Nathan Buckley's girlfriend Alex Pike reveals her plans to walk 10 kilometres a day in Melbourne despite the city's lockdown - and she encourages her followers to do the same

By Ali Daher
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Victoria may have just been plunged into its seventh lockdown in 17 months after the latest outbreak.

But on Monday, Footy WAG Alex Pike revealed she will still be walking a minimum of 10 kilometres a day - and she encouraged her followers to join her fitness campaign.

Uploading a video to her Instagram stories, the 44-year-old explained: 'My son and I have made a pact to walk a minimum of 10 kilometres a day during this lockdown.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSv8d_0bT32SGI00
Keeping fit: Nathan Buckley's girlfriend Alex Pike (pictured) revealed her plans to walk a 'minimum' of 10 kilometres a day on Monday - as Melbourne's lockdown is extended for two more weeks

She then urged her followers to get involved, adding, 'If anyone wants to join us be sure to tag me in your walking videos and I'll re share them.'

While Alex didn't detail her route, new restrictions allow exercise for up to two hours with another person within a 5km bubble of their home.

She could feasibly travel 5km away from home, and then take those same 5km back home, in that time, and be adhering to the rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYl45_0bT32SGI00
Motivated: Uploading a video to her Instagram stories, the 44-year-old explained: 'My son and I have made a pact to walk a minimum of 10 kilometres a day during this lockdown'

This comes after the glamorous girlfriend of retired AFL coach Nathan Buckley revealed the simple, inexpensive secrets to her everlasting youth.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 44-year-old beauty listed her top tips to ensure 'you're positively ageing'.

Among her secrets, the brunette bombshell suggests cutting back on alcohol and refined sugars, guzzling plenty of filtered water and getting a good night's rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aCQ0_0bT32SGI00
Tips: When it comes to exercise, Alex is a big believer in daily walks in the sunshine, and she lists her beauty staple as hyaluronic serum

When it comes to exercise, Alex is a big believer in daily walks in the sunshine, and she lists her beauty staple as hyaluronic serum.

Alex captioned the post, 'It’s the small steps that start to add up and make all the difference'.

The mother of three has been open about her body transformation over the last two years, which she credits to the viral #75HARD Challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbmH9_0bT32SGI00
Empowered: 'I hate when people say, "You're really hot for a mum". It's like, really? Do I have to be attractive for a mum? Can't I just be attractive? I don't want to be good for my age. I want to be good' 

It involves twice-daily workouts, calorie counting, a clean diet with no cheat meals, reading non-fiction books every day and much more.

Speaking to the Curious Conversations podcast in March, Alex said she's never felt more 'empowered' than she does at her age.

'I hate when people say, "You're really hot for a mum". It's like, really? Do I have to be attractive for a mum? Can't I just be attractive? I don't want to be good for my age. I want to be good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI5Do_0bT32SGI00
It's love! Alex Pike recently celebrated boyfriend Nathan Buckley's (right) 49th birthday

