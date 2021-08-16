Suzanne Santo Asks for “Mercy” for Its Own Sake

Information Society are a pioneering dance band, and in their 40-year career, the group have created some fantastic, forward-thinking music. For the group’s eighth release, they continued innovating by putting out the first LP in THX Spatial Audio. On ODDFellows, the richly textured music has an almost cinematic feeling, surrounding the listener with essentially a globe of sound. Member and founder Paul Robb notes, “We’ve always been a technically adventurous band, and I think this is just another example of that.” The sentiment isn’t merely boasting but the truth, as Information Society aren’t merely a synthpop band; they’re sound collagists and sound artists. They pull in disparate sounds and elements of club music to create compelling and inventive music. ODDFellows is easily one of the year’s best records, with the band moving forward without missing a beat.