Newbie Question for the Group

Are you under close medical supervision for nutritional adequacy, like regular blood tests among other things?. In general, fast weight loss creates health risk, and a lot of people around here define "fast" as anything in excess of 0.5%-1% of current body weight per week, on average. It's not unusual to lose faster in the first couple of weeks because of water retention shifts, and lower average digestive contents, so the 1% is sort of a suggested maximum to settle into. For people who are not very substantially overweight, the 0.5% is probably preferred, but you might be in the range where 1% is OK for a while. What does your doctor say about your loss rate, or what a sensible loss rate would be given your total medical history?