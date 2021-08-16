Cancel
Newbie Question for the Group

By oakster69
 6 days ago

Are you under close medical supervision for nutritional adequacy, like regular blood tests among other things?. In general, fast weight loss creates health risk, and a lot of people around here define "fast" as anything in excess of 0.5%-1% of current body weight per week, on average. It's not unusual to lose faster in the first couple of weeks because of water retention shifts, and lower average digestive contents, so the 1% is sort of a suggested maximum to settle into. For people who are not very substantially overweight, the 0.5% is probably preferred, but you might be in the range where 1% is OK for a while. What does your doctor say about your loss rate, or what a sensible loss rate would be given your total medical history?

EatThis

Morning Exercises You Should Skip After 60, Say Fitness Experts

As we've reported time and again at ETNT Mind+Body, when you reach your 50s, 60s, and beyond, it's important to ramp up your exercise, and one of the best things you can possibly do to counter the inexorable loss of muscle mass and mobility you experience while aging is to embrace strength training. Also, if you shifted your exercise to the morning hours, it can do wonders for your health, your mood, your productivity, and even your lifespan.
Gaining weight with liquid calories....?

Drinking your calories is definitely the move especially for people that have trouble gaining weight and eating a lot of food. I drink a lot of my calories and its just as good as eating those calories. I started off by making a shake that was 700 calories and now i drink a shake that is about 1250-1500 calories and it has helped me a lot when it comes to gaining weight.
Alcohol and Exercise (not at the same time)

Drinking does not affect my motivation or ability to exercise. The specifics of my training (movements, sets, etc) is determined beforehand, so "exercise of choice" is a non-issue. As far as motivation goes...ehhhh it's the same as any other time I'm not completely motivated to train. Discipline kicks in and...
Caloric Deficit help

1. Congrats on the weight loss so far. 2. Your deficit is fairly large right now. Which may be fine when you are heavier and have a lot to lose, but as you lose, you should probably DECREASE your deficit to lose at a slower rate. It's just more sustainable/healthier that way. As the above poster said -- when your body is burning the midnight oil - it burns ALL of it....not just fat, like you hope. So having a huge deficit sort of has negative side effects too. Slower weight loss makes it easier to keep the good stuff while shedding the bad, so to speak.
Help meeeeeee!!

Hi all, i am back here again and looking for some moral support. 55 years and the good old menopause is making itself known. I'm finding it really hard to lose any weight despite doing what i think are the right things. I know from past experience that having friends on here to support and encourage is the way to go. xx.
Balancing weight loss and heavy lifting for beginners

1. A calorie deficit is the only way to lose weight at all, so no, there's nothing else you can do to make weight loss happen - if you're not maintaining a calorie deficit, you will not lose weight, regardless of whatever else you're doing or not doing, end of story. To your actual question, though, it is not necessary or indeed helpful to jog during rest periods - if you want to get some cardio in, do it after you're done lifting, or on non-lifting days.
New to my fitness Pal

Welcome! Losing 10 pounds by Christmas is absolutely a reasonable goal Put your stats into MFP and enter your desired rate of loss as .5 pounds a week. While eating fewer calories than you burn is the only way to lose weight, you sound fairly active and if you're hungry all the time you may not be eating enough to support your activities. After you enter your data you may be surprised that you can eat more calories than you think while losing weight at a rate that will get you to goal by Christmas.
Increase and decrease with workout

It depends on how much you eat and whether you stay in a calorie deficit. You could do 0 minutes a day of added exercise and still lose weight, given you're eating less than you burn. You can lose weight with short, long or no exercise sessions. Perhaps expand on...
Trouble working out my calorie deficit

I’m struggling with working out my calorie deficit. I’m 6”1, 110kg and 25% body fat. I’m trying to work out my calorie deficit. I started at 2600 calories day and dropped some weight but stalled. Then went to 2400 and struggled due to training and felt quite tired and always hungry. My macros are around 240 G protein, same carbs and 80 grams fat. Can anyone please let me know how they worked theirs out… thank you.
Calorie goal feedback

You can always try to eat more water filled foods. The calorie count will be lower and the water will help you feel more full. Drinking more water throughout the day can also help accomplish this. You can always try to eat more water filled foods. The calorie count will...
Macros vs nutrients

I can’t understand how i am supposed to eat 50% of carbs ( in the macros section) and it’s marking that I ate 52% BUT in my nutrients it’s marking as I still need to eat 46g of carbs. I can’t understand how i am supposed to eat 50% of...
When should you change your weight?

So I started in April at 225lbs and was given 1690 calories a day. I have lost 18 lbs since - and was just thinking I would need to change my weight to recalculate my daily calories at some point won't I?. Do I keep going with 1690 calories and...
Sweating out fat? Maybe.....

Interesting find while doing a study on mice. Wouldn't it be great if you could take a pill, sweat hard, and drop weight?. I figured since it's asked a lot I should post this and give people hope. Until then, sweating doesn't make you drop pounds quicker, it makes you lose more water and is often more to do with condition than it is effort.
Can 1300 cal be too low to lose?

If you eat fewer calories than you burn, you'll lose weight. But 1300 calories may be too low for some people based on a variety of factors. If that's what MFP gave you when you went through their guided setup, you could try a less aggressive rate of loss (say 1lb instead of 2lb/week, if that's what you chose.) Or you could increase your exercise and eat back those calories.
Keto Diet For Beginners: A Detailed Guide to Start!

Keto diet for beginners: Do you want to lose weight and eat fat at the same time? It may appear paradoxical, but the ketogenic diet is one of a kind. This high-fat, low-carb way of eating, often known as the keto diet, can make you feel energized and bright. A Keto diet for beginners can even assist you in maintaining a healthy weight while still allowing you to enjoy great and gratifying cuisine. But before entering the world of keto diet plan, you have to find out what kinds of foods you can take in this diet plan. So, let’s take this ultra-low-carb, high-fat diet one step at a time.
Nutrients and energy levels

Eating right to gain nutrients has changed my energy levels. Love the way the App extract nutrients from food. Also started developing awareness of potassium levels. Implemented regular supplement to up my potassium levels. Not sure if there is scientific link but can say that my afternoon tiredness have disappeared.
5 Key Ways Exercise Lowers Chronic Stress

As great as it would be to live a life without any type of stress, it just doesn’t seem possible anymore. As soon as one source of stress seemingly fades away, another always seems to rear its ugly head. Though it’s not always possible to remove yourself from the sources...
New Member

I am new to MyFitnessPal. I was on Sparkpeople for 11 years until it closed down today. All my daily calorie counts and meals are gone. I like what this site has to offer and looking forward to meeting others with the same goal of losing weight. I hope MyFitnessPal will be around for a while.
When did you get 'more energy'?

Not so much a loss of pounds, but the change in my diet did it. After 20 years with pre-diabetes and diabetes, I felt horrible all the time. I went very low carb and just quit processed foods, period. The 'more energy' showed up in a couple of weeks and is still here! The pounds are coming off slowly, but thirty pounds since late March makes me happy. My garden, my house and my grandson are all benefiting.

