Bruno Fernandes revels in Paul Pogba's 'amazing' opening day display against Leeds... and challenges his Manchester United team-mate to get 'five or six assists in one game'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Bruno Fernandes benefitted from an eye-catching display from Paul Pogba during Manchester United's 5-1 mauling of Leeds, which saw the French star register four assists.

Pogba provided assists for his fellow midfielder to seal an opening day hat-trick as well as help Mason Greenwood and Fred find the net.

The outstanding performance saw the 28-year-old join the Premier League history books, equalling the record for the most assists in one game - a feat achieved by only seven other players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELjZE_0bT30Ikg00
Paul Pogba registered four assists to help Bruno Fernandes seal a hat-trick on the opening day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqXGm_0bT30Ikg00
The Portuguese insisted Pogba could break records with 'five or six [assists] in one game'

But Fernandes insisted that Pogba is capable of breaking records, not just matching them as the Portuguese international claimed his team-mate 'could do five or six [assists] in one game'.

'Amazing,' said Fernandes on MUTV. 'He's doing really well and he's such a big player. Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better, because I think he can still do so much more.

'I'm pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game.

'Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities. The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I'm pretty sure Paul is here to do that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQQzf_0bT30Ikg00
Pogba highest tally for assists in a Premier League season came in the 2017-18 with a total of 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm7hE_0bT30Ikg00
The Frenchman provided assists for Fernandes, Fred and Greenwood in the 5-1 win over Leeds

Pogba's impact against Leeds meant he has already bettered his tally of three assists for the entire 2020-21 campaign.

After one game Pogba could have the belief he can challenge for the record of most assists in a season.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry currently hold the record with 20 assists each and while Pogba remains a long way off the record, the four he notched up at the weekend have set him on his way.

Pogba highest tally for assists in a Premier League season came in the 2017-18 campaign when he registered a total of 10 but made 11 for Juventus in 2015-16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RneW1_0bT30Ikg00
The midfielder has already bettered his tally of three assists for the entire 2020-21 campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQP7O_0bT30Ikg00
The World Cup winner has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford

Pogba's unplayable display comes amid intense speculation over his future with the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner has entered the final 12 months of his contract with United and an extension has yet to be agreed.

After a summer of free transfer arrivals at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to capitalise on another free transfer opportunity for Pogba next season.

PSG are reportedly gearing up to make a mega-money offer of £510,000-a-week to Pogba if he joins them on a free next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were said to be interested Pogba this summer but Messi's shock switch to PSG stopped any move from happening.

However, his opening-day performance sent a message to the Old Trafford faithful and the rest of the English top flight regarding his intentions for 2021-22.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that the midfielder remains consistent throughout the campaign to play an important part in the Red Devils' quest to end their four-year silverware drought.

