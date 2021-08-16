Ontario County residents can register now until Sept. 8th for household hazardous waste collection

Ontario County residents can register now for the household hazardous waste collection event September 11th.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farmington Highway Department and registration runs through September 8th.

Things not being accepted for this event include paint, household electronics, automobile and truck tires, compressed gas cylinders, explosives or shock sensitive materials, ammunition, radioactive waste, pathological waste, infectious waste, medicines, PCBs, and Freon-containing devices.

Proof of residency with preregistration is required to participate.

Time slots are 15 minutes running from 7 a.m. until the last one at 2:45 p.m.

Registration can be completed by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County at 585-394-3977, ext. 427.

