Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County residents can register now until Sept. 8th for household hazardous waste collection

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oLsT_0bT2zQV500

Ontario County residents can register now for the household hazardous waste collection event September 11th.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farmington Highway Department and registration runs through September 8th.

Things not being accepted for this event include paint, household electronics, automobile and truck tires, compressed gas cylinders, explosives or shock sensitive materials, ammunition, radioactive waste, pathological waste, infectious waste, medicines, PCBs, and Freon-containing devices.

Proof of residency with preregistration is required to participate.

Time slots are 15 minutes running from 7 a.m. until the last one at 2:45 p.m.

Registration can be completed by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County at 585-394-3977, ext. 427.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ontario County, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Household Hazardous Waste#Radioactive Waste#Automobile#Time#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
iPad
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy