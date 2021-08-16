Cancel
Marc Maron, Bill Maher to headline New York Comedy Festival

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
New York Comedy Festival

Marc Maron Bill Maher Michelle Wolf Ronny Chieng, Colin Quinn and Nick Kroll will headline this year’s New York Comedy Festival, which returns for laughs after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The weeklong festival this fall will also feature Michelle Buteau, Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Gary Gulman, Jon Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It, Norm Macdonald, Brian Regan, Andrew Santino and Megan Stalter.

The festival runs Nov. 8-14. Over 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places like the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall Town Hall, Carolines on Broadway and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“We are especially thrilled to bring the festival back this year after having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the festival and Carolines on Broadway. “It’s been a very long and painful time in general and, specifically, for the live event industry. We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City."

Tickets go on sale Aug. 23 at the festival’s website.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

