The sale of Doosan Infracore to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) has officially closed. Doosan Infracore now becomes a subsidiary of the newly created Hyundai Genuine (HG) group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), as two independent construction equipment companies under HHIH. HG will act as the intermediary company of HHIH Group's construction equipment businesses and will be leading both DI and HCE to maximize the company's efforts and focus on the construction equipment industry. Together the two brands will combine as a global top 5 player.