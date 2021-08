Nagy: Bears respect Trubisky, but want to beat him on field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If relations between the Bears, Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky turned icy after how the last four seasons transpired, it wouldn’t be shocking. But according to all parties, there’s no bad blood. So when Trubisky takes the field for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, things won’t be as awkward as outsiders might anticipate. If he gets the opportunity, Nagy said he’d even walk over to catch up with his former quarterback.