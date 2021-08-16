Trolley Station Apartment hosts barbecue with law enforcement and first responders

Trolley Station Apartments in Canandaigua hosted a Beans Bags and Barbecue event to honor the 5 year anniversary of the community with law enforcement and first responders present.

Trolley Station Apartments is part of DePaul, a nonprofit created in the 1950s that offers supportive programs and living situations to seniors, people with mental illness, and people with addiction.

A cookout and cornhole tournament was held in the courtyard with the sheriff’s office, state police, Canandaigua Fire Department, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)