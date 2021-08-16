Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Trolley Station Apartment hosts barbecue with law enforcement and first responders

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Trolley Station Apartments in Canandaigua hosted a Beans Bags and Barbecue event to honor the 5 year anniversary of the community with law enforcement and first responders present.

Trolley Station Apartments is part of DePaul, a nonprofit created in the 1950s that offers supportive programs and living situations to seniors, people with mental illness, and people with addiction.

A cookout and cornhole tournament was held in the courtyard with the sheriff’s office, state police, Canandaigua Fire Department, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad.

