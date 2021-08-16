Cancel
Economy

Cost-hit Bangladesh apparel shippers call for an end to storing boxes off-dock

By Bangladesh correspondent
theloadstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladeshi apparel makers have demanded that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) prevents the shift of import containers to private off-docks which can triple delivery costs. In a letter to Chittagong Customs, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) says delivery costs for a 40ft container from the port is $700, while from off-docks it costs $2,250, and for a 20ft box the costs are nearly $500 and $1,500, respectively.

