Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or Neg COVID Test

By Laura Bradshaw
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies. This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue...

river967.com

Comments / 1

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Aeg#Aeg#The Xcel Energy Center#Bank Stadium#Live Nation#Covid#Lalapalooza#Kare 11#Every We Fest Headliner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Begins Reporting ‘Collateral Damage’ COVID Breakthrough Cases Among Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 5,559 people who are fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19, new data from the Minnesota Department of Health show—a tiny fraction of more than 3 million people who are inoculated. The state will begin reporting breakthrough cases weekly as the Delta variant of the virus spreads rapidly throughout the state and country. The data—which reflects numbers through July 11 because of delays associated with identifying such cases—show the breakthrough infections represent just 0.19% of the vaccinated population in Minnesota. The state reached 70% of residents 16 and older with their shots Thursday. At least 514 people were hospitalized and 57...
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota doctor disciplined for anti-vaccination stance

MINNEAPOLIS – An Eden Prairie doctor has been disciplined by the state for his anti-vaccination stance. Doctor Robert Zajac was accused of telling parents not to have their children vaccinated. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice says it had received complaints about the doctor dating back more than four years.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,054 Newly Confirmed Cases Reported By MDH, And 3 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 3,054 more cases and three new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, from roughly 57,650 newly processed tests. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 629,354 positive cases and 7,737 deaths. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 115 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 about a month ago. There are an additional 319 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 6.1 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is above the line of caution. The health...
Public Healthdaytonatimes.com

Live Nation to require vaccination or negative test at venues, events

Anyone attending, performing or working at most Live Nation events or venues will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting in October, the live en- tertainment giant confirmed over the weekend. The California-based company, which runs numerous festivals and concerts, said the mandate will...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Jason Isbell Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Or Negative Test At All Concerts, Including Pittsburgh Show

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jason Isbell says he’s requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for anyone attending his shows. And if a venue won’t allow that? “We won’t play,” he says. The singer-songwriter, who is slated to perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon on Dec. 7, says the policy applies to both indoor and outdoor shows. We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021 “I’m all for freedom but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all,” he said in an interview with MSNBC. Isbell also has other tour stops scheduled in Pennsylvania, including shows in Harrisburg and Philadelphia. Love the “I didn’t want to go to your birthday party anyway” energy here https://t.co/jxbdOkFQTO — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021
Richmond, VARichmond.com

The Broadberry and The Camel to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test; Blackberry Smoke postpones concert due to testing positive for COVID

With COVID-19 cases on the rise because of the delta variant, concert venues across the nation are having to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing environment. In Richmond, The Broadberry and The Camel will begin requiring a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours to attend concerts starting Monday .
Public Healthaudacy.com

Basilica Block Party to require vaccine or negative test

The Basilica Block Party has decided to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attendance this year. Holly Dockendorf, Special Events Coordinator, Basilica Block Party, said in a statement:. “The Basilica Block Party celebrates live music and how we experience it together. Our goal...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s Minnesota State Fair experience may not be what fair-goers are used to. After releasing its COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday, many vendors and exhibitors are making a tough decision. Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said about 150 to 200 vendors and exhibitors will not be returning. She said in pre-pandemic years, the fair lost about 50 to 100 vendors and exhibitors. The fair has not been finding replacements to give more room for attendees. “Breaking attendance record is not our goal this year. For those who would love to come, we’d love to have you. For those who...
Posted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Survey: Is the MN State Fair the Next Sturgis (Some Think So)

With the Minnesota State Fair just days away, a Reddit user has raised this question: Is the Great Minnesota Get-Together just going to be the next Sturgis Rally?. Earlier this week, Minnesota State Fair organizers revealed their health guidelines for the fair. Those guidelines essentially amount to that COVID-19 vaccinations and masks will not be required (though will be strongly encouraged), and there will be no capacity cap on attendance. There are a few exceptions to when and where masks will be required, which you can read about here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy