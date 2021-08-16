Strikes by German train drivers at DB Cargo add to European intermodal woes

Exports from Ireland to Great Britain soared in the first six months after Brexit as imports in the opposite direction declined, according to Irish government figures. In a sign of post-Brexit imbalances in trade, the Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO) said goods exports to Great Britain (excluding Northern Ireland) rose by 20% to €6.7bn (£5.7bn) in the first six months of the year, an increase of more than €1.1bn compared with the same period in 2020.