Strikes by German train drivers at DB Cargo add to European intermodal woes
European intermodal services are facing further delays from strike action by German rail workers angry at employers “seeking to heap the cost of the pandemic onto staff”. Action by members of the German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) last Wednesday and Thursday stopped 300 Deutsche Bahn Cargo (DB) domestic trains from running, the impact felt widely across the continent, and further action is in the pipeline.theloadstar.com
