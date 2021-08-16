FDA declines to approve Sesen Bio’s bladder cancer drug Vicineum
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Sesen Bio’s biologics license application (BLA) for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) to treat bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). A locally administered recombinant fusion protein, Vicineum works on epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the tumour cell...www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
