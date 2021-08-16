Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

FDA declines to approve Sesen Bio’s bladder cancer drug Vicineum

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Sesen Bio’s biologics license application (BLA) for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) to treat bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). A locally administered recombinant fusion protein, Vicineum works on epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the tumour cell...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Cancer Research#Vicineum#Bcg#Nmibc#Nda#Palovarotene#Angelman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Lilly drug gains another FDA approval

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded another approval for a drug developed by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany. The company says Jardiance has been approved to treat adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Heart...
Public HealthPosted by
Benzinga

UK Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

The U.K. drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) to prevent and treat COVID-19. The U.K. chief medical officers confirmed the antibody would be rolled out on the National Health Service in the coming weeks. The Medicines...
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Third Covid-19 vaccine doses will boost variant protection but increase inequality

In a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), FDA, and National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US Government agencies announced a plan to recommend Covid-19 booster vaccine doses for all residents eight months after full vaccination with either Pfizer/BioNTech or Pfizer vaccines, beginning in mid-September. This is a switch from the previous guidance of the agencies to not recommend booster shots in the near future, but the highly transmissible delta variant and rising Covid-19 case numbers in the US led to the change in strategy to combat Covid-19 domestically.
Cancerhealio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to IN10018 for ovarian cancer

The FDA granted fast track designation to IN10018 for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. IN10018 (InxMed) is a focal adhesion kinase small molecule inhibitor. Preclinical and clinical data suggested the agent has promising efficacy when combined with standard chemotherapy for women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, according to an InxMed-issued press release.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Nivolumab for High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

The FDA has approved nivolumab for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, irrespective of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. The FDA has approved nivolumab (Opdivo) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

The Pharmacology of Cutting-Edge Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies in 2021

The agents that have been evaluated and approved, and those that are coming in the pipeline, make for an exciting time to consider directed therapies. Non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has become the most heterogeneous, molecularly driven cancer in therapeutics, explained R. Donald Harvey, PharmD, BCOP, FCCP, during a session at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The agents that have been evaluated and approved, and those that are coming in the pipeline, make for an exciting time to consider directed therapies in NSCLC.
CancerMedPage Today

PD-1 Inhibitor OK'd as Adjuvant Therapy for Bladder Cancer

The FDA has approved nivolumab (Opdivo) as an adjuvant therapy for patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement, or PD-L1 status, Bristol Myers Squibb announced. Nivolumab becomes the first PD-1 inhibitor in UC with...
Weight Losspharmacytimes.com

August 2021: Rx Product News

This month's featured products include the pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine, semaglutide injection, and more. Pneumococcal 20-Valent Conjugate Vaccine (Prevnar 20) The FDA recently approved Pfizer's new 20-valent conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in adults 18 years and older. The vaccine includes capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes already included in Prevnar 13, plus conjugates for 7 additional serotypes shown to cause invasive pneumococcal disease and linked to antibiotic resistance, high case-fatality rates, and meningitis.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Viatris and Biocon get first FDA approval of interchangeable biosimilar insulin

On 28 July, Viatris and Biocon Biologics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had designated Semglee (biosimilar insulin glargine-yfgn) interchangeable with its originator, Sanofi’s Lantus (insulin glargine). Semglee is the first therapeutic to successfully go through the FDA’s 351(k) pathway and is the first insulin, and first biosimilar overall in the US, to receive an interchangeability designation. GlobalData expects to see patients increasingly prescribed Semglee over Lantus, but Semglee’s commercial success will be limited due to the declining use of first-generation long-acting insulins.
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Silmitasertib for SHH-Driven Medulloblastoma

The FDA has granted fast track designation to the highly selective inhibitor of casein kinase 2 inhibitor, silmitasertib for the treatment of patients with recurrent sonic hedgehog-driven medulloblastoma. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the highly selective casein kinase 2 (CK2) inhibitor, silmitasertib (CX-4945), for the treatment of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Benzinga

Impel TRUDHESA™ to Provide Lifeline to Migraine Patients as Company Anticipates FDA Approval

The number of people currently living with migraine disorder is staggering. It is estimated that about 40 million people in the U.S. live with migraine and headache disorders. These prevalent life-altering illnesses show increasing numbers even with advancements in scientific innovations, increased support and expanded research. Many people with these ailments, unfortunately, continue to also suffer in silence.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Approves Opdivo for Adjuvant Treatment of Patients with High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that OpdivoÂ® (nivolumab) 240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks (injection for intravenous use) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status.1 The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial, which compared Opdivo 240 mg (n=353) to placebo (n=356).1 This application was approved under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.2.
Industryraps.org

FDA refreshes bioequivalence guidance for generic drugs

Generic drug makers received a refreshed draft guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday; the guidance updates some recommendations on the conduct of bioequivalence (BE) studies that have pharmacokinetic endpoints. In announcing the updated draft guidance’s availability, FDA said that the document is meant to "clarify the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy