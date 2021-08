MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The world of The Witcher has finally returned to Netflix nearly two years after the first season debuted, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf took viewers back to a time when there seemed to be more witchers than monsters for them to kill, long before Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia was meeting Yennefer and chasing his destiny in the form of Ciri. Centered on the witcher Vesemir in his younger days, the anime movie only featured Geralt for a few brief scenes, but it still served to set up Season 2 in some key ways worth noting.