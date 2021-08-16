Cancel
Personal Finance

Parcel delivery texts now the most common con-trick

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of "smishing" fraud attempts have come through the blitz of parcel delivery texts sent out during the Covid crisis. Millions of mobile users have received the texts that claim a small payment is needed for a package delivery to be completed. But the texts are a front for...

Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Delivery Scams Most Prominent Form of Smishing

Texts purporting to be from parcel and delivery companies are the most prevalent form of ‘smishing’ scams, according to new data provided to UK Finance by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. The data showed that over two-thirds (67.4%) of all UK texts reported as spam to the NCSC’s 7726 text messaging system,...
Public SafetyBBC

Online fraud now Isle of Man's most common crime

Online fraud is now the most common crime on the Isle of Man following a rise in scams during the coronavirus pandemic, police have revealed. A survey has been launched by Isle of Man Constabulary to find out how much people know about staying safe online. The force previously admitted...
Public SafetyNewsChannel 36

BBB warns of new scam on the rise

(WENY)-- The Better Business is Bureau is warning of a popular scam they are seeing with QR codes companies use to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. Scammers will send you an email, or direct message on social media, or a text message that includes a...
San Francisco, CAkyma.com

San Francisco man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As we’ve reported, hackers have been stealing unemployment benefits off thousands of EDD debit cards during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, scammers are using the “fear” of that fraud to lure their victims. It cost one man half his life savings. We’ve heard from viewers saying they...
Personal Financekiowacountypress.net

The 5 most common money mistakes to avoid

For many people across the world, managing money seems impossible. Just thinking about money can resurface feelings of doubt and self-consciousness. For that reason, many people are careless with their finances, unable to see how their purchasing decisions today will affect them in the future. Read on to learn the five most common money mistakes to avoid.
Income Taxokcfox.com

New stimulus checks arrive this week... here's how much you'll get

WBFF) — Many Americans are about to get another stimulus payment from the IRS. Those payments are scheduled to arrive in bank accounts and mailboxes Friday, August 13. This is the second of what will be six payments from the federal government. This is more of the federal child tax credit that was expanded with the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
Baltimore, OHWKRC

3 secret stimulus programs that will help you pay your bills

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of hardship for people. Stimulus programs have given direct payments to Americans three times, the most recent being $1,400 checks back in March. But, those checks were one-time payments. There were three changes in the American Rescue Plan that will help you pay specific, recurring bills.
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
CNET

Amazon unveils programs for unsold merchandise after blowback

Amazon unveiled plans to cut waste after facing a backlash for reportedly destroying thousands of items in one of its UK warehouses. In a Wednesday blog post, the e-commerce giant said it has two programs that would help resell customer returns and overstock items to give them a second life.
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using it Immediately, Authorities Say

There's a reason Amazon has become a near-daily shopping destination for many of its customers: it offers access to millions of products, it has unparalleled shipping times, and its prices are lower than many of its competitors. However, with so many items from so many vendors available in one place, a few are bound to slip through the cracks when it comes to safety. Now, a product sold exclusively through Amazon is subject to a new recall over the safety risk it presents, and authorities are telling anyone who bought one not to use it. Read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this Amazon purchase now.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
BusinessTulsa World

3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

In 2021, the largest possible Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. Chances are, you probably aren't eligible for it. The maximum benefit goes up each year. If you aren't retiring for a while, it could be much higher by the time you do. But in all likelihood, you won't get the maximum benefit in the year you retire, either. If you want to try, there are three steps you need to take -- and you must complete all three of them.
Mashed

Why Whole Foods Employees Almost Never Stop Shoplifters

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods, making the previously overpriced but high-quality specialty grocery store more accessible to the masses. According to Forbes, this changed them for the better, offering Prime discounts and deliveries to Prime users. Whole Foods employees are also known to give out samples of absolutely anything...

