Cinema was 1.5K resolution

The Notebook Primer introduces readers to some of the most important figures, films, genres, and movements in film history.Above: Bungee Jumping of Their Own (2001) Jooran Lee’s seminal 2000 essay “Remembered Branches: Towards a Future of Korean Homosexual Film” begins with the assertion that “discussing Korean gay and lesbian films is like drifting in a space without sunlight or oxygen. One searches, blindly, gaspingly—and mostly in vain—simply trying to discover the existence of such films.” The gathering of these films into a holistic canon is almost as difficult an endeavor as the unearthing. Without theatrical releases or international festival runs, queer Korean films are still relatively obscure and elusive, especially for those who do not live in Korea. A copy of Han Hyung-mo's film Jealousy (1960), considered one of the earliest Korean films to display homoerotic behavior between women, remains missing.1 Other films, like Park Jae-ho’s Broken Branches.
