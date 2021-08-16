Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cinema was 1.5K resolution

By Phil Rhodes
provideocoalition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to get people nodding in agreement about resolution in 2021. Point out that the drive for more Ks is being pushed more by TV manufacturers than cinematographers, note that most of the cinema ever seen by anyone had a resolution of about 1.5K, and drain your glass while the table applauds.

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fincher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Camera#Interpositive#K Lcd#Soc#Non Bayer#Blackmagic#Fujifilm#Anamorphics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Murrysville, PAmurrysville.com

After Hours Cinema

After Hours Cinema - Ep17 – The Giant of Metropolis (1961) After Hours Cinema is a late-night, horror host television program presenting public domain low-budget horror and sci-fi films, along with showcasing independent filmmakers and fandom. A horror host in the vein of the late great Bob Wilkins. Each show in addition to the featured film showcases retro trailers, cosplayers, and special guests. Produced: Pascagoula, MS | Hattiesburg, MS.
Moviesimdb.com

Notebook Primer: Queer Korean Cinema

The Notebook Primer introduces readers to some of the most important figures, films, genres, and movements in film history.Above: Bungee Jumping of Their Own (2001) Jooran Lee’s seminal 2000 essay “Remembered Branches: Towards a Future of Korean Homosexual Film” begins with the assertion that “discussing Korean gay and lesbian films is like drifting in a space without sunlight or oxygen. One searches, blindly, gaspingly—and mostly in vain—simply trying to discover the existence of such films.” The gathering of these films into a holistic canon is almost as difficult an endeavor as the unearthing. Without theatrical releases or international festival runs, queer Korean films are still relatively obscure and elusive, especially for those who do not live in Korea. A copy of Han Hyung-mo's film Jealousy (1960), considered one of the earliest Korean films to display homoerotic behavior between women, remains missing.1 Other films, like Park Jae-ho’s Broken Branches.
MoviesStuff.tv

Welcome to Stuff home cinema week

In partnership with Yamaha. The world of home entertainment can be a touch overwhelming with so much choice and with terms like ‘variable refresh rate’ and ‘dimming zones’ being thrown around, it can leave the most patient of punters flummoxed. Of course, this doesn’t have to be the case, not...
Moviesparentmap.com

C-ID Summer Cinema

C-ID Summer Cinema makes its return! SAAFF is elated to bring back free movies and performances in Hing Hay Park for two Saturdays this month. Films start at sundown and there will be performances preceeding each screening. August 14th: The Paper Tigers - The outdoor venue will feature live local...
Personal Financeprovideocoalition.com

$avvy editors stay connected with Adobe Team Projects

Robin Hauser’s passion is making documentaries with purpose — creating cause-based films that raise awareness of pressing societal issues with the goal to educate and motivate her audience to take action. Her latest film, $avvy, is a revealing and sometimes shocking look at the cultural reasons why women are often lacking in financial awareness, and why it’s critical for women to understand and take control of their personal finances. The process of making this documentary was like no other — half-way through the production of the documentary COVID-19 restrictions hit in full force, which nearly put a halt to the film. But Hauser felt strongly that $avvy was a film that needed to be made.
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

“The Boys” DP Dan Stoloff // Frame & Reference Ep.22

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Look Dine-In Cinemas Joins Spotlight Cinema Networks

Dallas-based exhibitor Look Dine-In Cinemas has joined Spotlight Cinema Networks, it was announced today. Under the deal, Spotlight will serve as LOOK’s exclusive cinema advertising sales representative. Recently launched by Brian Schultz, Look Dine-In Cinemas currently boasts five theaters representing 59 screens in Dallas and Los Angeles. The exhibitor plans...
Entertainmentprovideocoalition.com

Matthew Duclos of Duclos Lenses // Frame & Reference Ep.23

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin and Cinema – now a reality with this announcement

Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is enjoying its recent surge above the $45k mark with an incline of about 19% within a week. With the rise in price, institutional adoption increased as well. This time though, instead of big banks or financial firms adopting BTC, it’s the world of entertainment that’s taking a step towards adopting the asset.
MoviesMorning Sun

Column: Once upon a time in cinema

As I approach my 62nd windswept year, I shudder at how little mileage is left on the odometer and, conversely, the enormity of the mountains of books and films I have yet to read and view. It’s no crime to shuffle off the mortal coil without ever having read “Moby...
Public HealthNo Film School

Denis Villeneuve Says the Enemy of Cinema Is the Pandemic

Cinema is losing its battle with COVID-19. It's no secret that COVID is killing the box office. (Please go get vaccinated. I love movies.) But it's hard to even know how bad the effects of COVID will be on the industry as a whole. One of the major worries right now is that Hollywood is losing so much money because of it that they will constrict after the pandemic is over and take fewer chances.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

CCA Cinema reopens with shortened name

CCA Cinema had its publicized grand reopening Friday with a shortened name, new cinema director, nearly all new staff,. new laser projector and “new” popcorn recipe that patrons of The Screen from a decade ago might recognize. The Cinematheque name was dropped in favor of just Cinema with the May...
MoviesPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Cinema Savvy Reviews “Free Guy”

Ryan Reynolds stars in the newly released movie Free Guy and it sits atop the Box Office numbers. Brandon Doyen says it isn't like Deadpool or Safe House, nor is it like other Ryan Reynolds movies like the Proposal, but you may just enjoy it. Should you take it in...
MoviesTulsa World

Circle Cinema begins free screenings of 'Reservation Dogs'

Circle Cinema is offering free weekly screenings of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs.”. The screenings began with episode three at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Screenings will continue at 7:30 p.m. every Monday through the end of season one. As a bonus for viewers at Circle Cinema, each screening will include a special introduction.
Electronicsalphauniverse.com

Unbox Therapy Showcases Their Switch To The Sony Alpha 1

The Unbox Therapy YouTube Channel creates and posts videos showcasing the coolest products on the planet. The videos are incredibly popular, with their channel gaining over 18 million followers. In their latest video hosted by ​​Lewis Hilsenteger, not only do they showcase the Sony Alpha 1 and feature its 8K footage, but they also announce their production’s full switch to exclusively using Sony Alpha 1 cameras to create their videos.
TV & Videosprovideocoalition.com

Crossing the 180 with “We Are Lady Parts” DP Diana Olifrova

Peacock TV’s “We Are Lady Parts” is a hilarious, touching, and uplifting comedy with a “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” kinda vibe. The brainchild of British television writer and producer Nida Manzoor, it is a 6-episode series the follows the trials and tribulations of an all-Muslim woman punk band. Those two apparently diametrically opposed aspects of the band are the perfect recipe for a show that is funny, quirky, and at the same time, explores themes of faith, friendship, loyalty, and obligations. The show has a very distinct look in its color and composition, so I was thrilled to have a conversation with the director of photography for the show, UK-based Diana Olifrova.
Technologywhathifi.com

Another Dolby Cinema combining Atmos and Vision is opening in London

ODEON has announced it is opening a new Dolby Cinema in London's Leicester Square, one of the first that the cinema chain has opened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Following the opening of the UK's first Dolby Cinema in the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in 2019, the all-new ODEON Luxe West End theatre will have a Dolby Cinema screen offering visuals powered by a dual Dolby Vision laser projector lighting up a 13.3-metre screen. Audio, meanwhile, will be courtesy of a Dolby Atmos system through 67 speakers, each individually wired and amplified to ensure a fully immersive experience.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy