American Media: Did Afghanistan Fall Because Its Army Is Depressed?
Following the rapid fall of Kabul to Taliban forces, the U.S. press has some serious questions for the Afghan army as to how Kabul fell so quickly to the Taliban: In the past two weeks, how often have you felt down, depressed, or hopeless? How is your sleep? Your appetite? How’s your willpower, specifically in regard to upholding a crumbling ceasefire after twenty years of American occupation? Do you want to be paid on time?www.gawker.com
Comments / 0