American Media: Did Afghanistan Fall Because Its Army Is Depressed?

NOTE: American attention the past few days has focused on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Many of our friends and neighbors are talking about what happened. So am I. As the news rapidly unfurled over the weekend over the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, as well as the plight of the Afghan residents, I found myself filled with worry and concern – how could our country's dramatic and sudden evacuation from Kabul and all of Afghanistan happen so fast? How could we have been fighting against the Taliban for 20 years and then see their army walk in and take over Kabul without shooting a shot?