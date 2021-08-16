Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

American Media: Did Afghanistan Fall Because Its Army Is Depressed?

Gawker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the rapid fall of Kabul to Taliban forces, the U.S. press has some serious questions for the Afghan army as to how Kabul fell so quickly to the Taliban: In the past two weeks, how often have you felt down, depressed, or hopeless? How is your sleep? Your appetite? How’s your willpower, specifically in regard to upholding a crumbling ceasefire after twenty years of American occupation? Do you want to be paid on time?

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Clinical Depression#American Media#The New York Times#Washington Post#Instagram#Wapo#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Afghanistan: an army of motorcycles equips itself with rocket launchers

The Taliban conquered Afghanistan on motorcycles. Over the past week, these images have been seen over and over again: fighters with Kalashnikovs sitting on simple motorcycles, stuffed with rugs and blankets. But that was before the fall of the garrison towns and the capital Kabul. Thomas gutschker. Political correspondent for...
WorldMountain View Voice

Afghanistan: Why did this all happen?

NOTE: American attention the past few days has focused on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Many of our friends and neighbors are talking about what happened. So am I. As the news rapidly unfurled over the weekend over the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, as well as the plight of the Afghan residents, I found myself filled with worry and concern – how could our country's dramatic and sudden evacuation from Kabul and all of Afghanistan happen so fast? How could we have been fighting against the Taliban for 20 years and then see their army walk in and take over Kabul without shooting a shot?
U.S. Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Did he deliver Afghanistan to the Taliban?

The Taliban are subduing more and more provinces and cities so quickly that all predictions and assessments of how things will turn out in Afghanistan and when radical Islamists allegedly brought the capital Kabul under their control must be overturned. As for Kabul, there are only thirty days left. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy