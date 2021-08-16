Cancel
Presidential Election

Trump takes pot shots at Biden for ‘surrender’ in Afghanistan

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Former President Trump Monday slammed President Biden for the lightning-quick collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, calling it a “surrender” to the Taliban.

Even though he agreed to an even quicker withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump claimed that he would have managed the departure better than Biden.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge,” Trump said in an email statement. “Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next?”

Trump and fellow Republicans have quickly ramped up their criticism of Biden for the disastrous collapse of the former Afghan government and the botched U.S. withdrawal.

The former president blasted Biden for remaining out of sight over the weekend at Camp David as the Taliban surged into power, suggesting media should ask the president about the situation “if they can find him.”

The United States and the Taliban signed an agreement in 2020 calling for the withdrawal of American troops, to extract the U.S. from what Trump called “endless wars.

“We’ve been there for 20 years,” said Trump. “Other presidents have tried and they were unsuccessful.”

