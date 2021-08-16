These Are the Drake Songs Only Day-One Fans Can Recite

Trippie Redd has officially released his latest studio album, Trip At Knight. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 17-track project features a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Drake on “Betrayal,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Holy Smokes,” Playboi Carti on “Miss The Rage,” the late Juice WRLD on “Matt Hardy 999,” Polo G and Lil Durk on “Rich MF,” Ski Mask The Slump God on “Demon Time” and more. Trip At Knight marks Redd’s followup to his 2020 record Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 and received a remix album from Travis Barker entitled NEON SHARK. Previously speaking to HYPEBEAST, the Canton, Ohio artist said of his music, “I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want. It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”