Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

These Are the Drake Songs Only Day-One Fans Can Recite

By Kemet High
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake wasn’t fronting one bit when he bragged that one of rap’s most influential artists, Lil Wayne, couldn’t have found a better successor on the time stamp “6PM In New York.” Like his mentor, the Canadian megastar is a behemoth artist when it comes to accolades. No matter what he drops, people eat it up each and every time. While the average person only sees his prime, he showed early signs of his star power far before he soared to mainstream heights with albums like Thank Me Later in 2010 and Take Care in 2011.

975now.com

Comments / 0

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Timbaland
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Canadian#Care Package#Myspace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicTMZ.com

Lizzo Trying to Manifest Banging Drake After New Song Name-Drop

Lizzo says she name-dropped Drake in her new song to turn the tables on an age-old trope of rappers doing the same for women -- but it seems she's actually trying to bang the dude. The singer told Zane Lowe she mentioned Drizzy on her new song, "Rumors," because she...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicfoxy99.com

Lil Baby Says He Has A New Song With Drake On The Way

There might be some new heat from Lil Baby and Drake coming very soon, the Atlanta rapper confirmed. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I got a song for [Drake] right now,” the rapper said per HotNewHipHop. “I done went to the studio like two times. I ain’t feel it yet. But it’s like a slow song. All the slow songs, they really– and then it takes me longer to rap ’cause like, I don’t really care what I say on a song. You feel me? I just freestyle.”
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Drake & OVO Chubbs Clown Kanye West's Day One Friend Don C

Just when fans thought the Drake and Kanye West beef seemed to have finally ended after Karen Civil revealed they were friends again, people are getting dragged back in after a few Instagram comments may say otherwise. Last week, an exclusive image of Drake’s upcoming Nike Hot Step Air Terra...
Musicamericanahighways.org

Song Premiere: Sterling Drake “Roll the Dice”

Americana Highways brings you this premiere of Sterling Drake’s song, “Roll the Dice,” the title-track off of his upcoming album set to be released later this year. Produced by Drake and Mary Meyer, “Roll the Dice,” was mastered and engineered by Mark Thornton at Sidekick Studios in Madison, Tennessee and features Sterling Drake on guitar and vocals, Tommy White on pedal steel, Dennis Crouch on bass, Mary Meyer on fiddle, Adam Duran on electric guitar, and Chris Weisbecker on drums.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

RaeLynn Debuts New Song 'Only In A Small Town'

RaeLynn is kicking off the weekend with “glitter and grit.”. The two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee and soon-to-be mom released her latest song on Friday (August 13). “Only In A Small Town” is hailed as a “feel-good anthem” that gives fans a taste of more new music to come on RaeLynn’s upcoming EP BAYTOWN, named after her Houston-area hometown. “The back half of BAYTOWN is officially ready!” RaeLynn exclaimed in a statement. “I believe these next six songs really capture my heart – as a lot has changed in my life over the past year – but I also have some songs to get rowdy to. I’m so excited for y’all to hear what I’ve been working on.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Where's Trippie Redd's Song With Drake?

So... where's that Trippie Redd and Drake collaboration that we were promised? Last night, Canton, Ohio-based superstar rapper Trippie Redd released his latest studio album Trip At Knight, which has received strong reviews from fans thus far. However, despite the initial excitement surrounding the new release, everyone is wondering where the song with Drake, which was previously announced as the third song on the tracklist, is.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Dame D.O.L.L.A is ‘Different On Levels the Lord Allowed’ on New Album

Nice on and off the court, Damian Lillard is back with a new album. Under his Dame D.O.L.L.A moniker, the rappin’ Portland Trailblazer – who’s fresh off taking home a Gold medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo – keeps his music career in motion with the release of his third studio album, Different On Levels the Lord Allowed.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Album Stream: Ty Dolla $ign & dvsn – Cheers To The Best Memories

Collab albums are rare in the world of R&B and Pop, but they’re always welcome. In recent years, Jeremih has teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for MihTy and Bruno Mars is working with Anderson .Paak on Silk Sonic. This month, Ty Dolla $ign is stepping back into the world of collab albums to deliver Cheers To The Best Memories with dvsn.
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Trippie Redd’s New Album ‘Trip At Knight’

Trippie Redd’s fifth studio album, Trip At Knight, has officially arrived. The 18-track project includes features from SoFaygo, Lil Uzi Vert, Ski Mask the Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION, Polo G, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, and Icewear Vezzo. It also reunites him with Drake, three years after he missed the chance to appear on Drizzy’s Diamond-certified No. 1 hit, “God’s Plan,” by blowing a deadline to turn in his verse.
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Enlists Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and More for New Album 'Trip At Knight'

Trippie Redd has officially released his latest studio album, Trip At Knight. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 17-track project features a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Drake on “Betrayal,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Holy Smokes,” Playboi Carti on “Miss The Rage,” the late Juice WRLD on “Matt Hardy 999,” Polo G and Lil Durk on “Rich MF,” Ski Mask The Slump God on “Demon Time” and more. Trip At Knight marks Redd’s followup to his 2020 record Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 and received a remix album from Travis Barker entitled NEON SHARK. Previously speaking to HYPEBEAST, the Canton, Ohio artist said of his music, “I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want. It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”
Musicwehiphopsa.com

Lil Baby Says That He Has New Music Cooking

If you’ve been waiting for new music from Lil Baby, your wait may soon be over. The ATL rapper took to social media and teased fans that new music could be coming soon. We haven’t heard a new single from Lil Baby this summer, but he did collaborate with Lil Durk and Kirk Franklin.
MusicETOnline.com

New Music Releases August 20: Lorde, Shawn Mendes & Tainy, Ed Sheeran and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Shawn Mendes and Tainy teamed up to close out the "Summer of Love" with a beach-ready beat, Lorde released the third single from her upcoming album, Solar Power, and Ed Sheeran announced his long-awaited ÷ album with a heartbreaking ballad, "Visiting Hours."
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla Sign and DVSN, Dame D.O.L.L.A. and More – New Projects This Week

The work week might've been stressful, but the weekend is approaching quickly and what goes better with a couple of days off than some new music?. Ohio native Trippie Redd is bringing back his melodic rap sounds after delivering his rock-adjacent offering, Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented by Travis Barker, with Blink-182's lead drummer earlier this year. The former 2018 XXL Freshman drops his latest effort, Trip at Knight, which contains 18 tracks in total and a number of guest appearances including Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Polo G and the late beloved rhymers Juice Wrld and XXXTentaction. During a recent interview with Apple Music this week, Trippie spoke on his collab with Drake, which is rumored to arrive on an upcoming deluxe version of the LP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy