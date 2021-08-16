Brunson v. Till Preview

Don’t get it twisted— Darren Till is a superstar in England, and a mega-star in Liverpool. But he has languished as an up-and-comer, thanks to a mix of injuries and losses. His losses, it should be said, were against absolute monsters: Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, and Robert Whittaker. A victory against Kelvin Gastelum has kept him in hopes of a championship run. The doubt has come, truly, from his body breaking down and his having to pull out of fights. Most recently his collarbone was broken in training, and he sent a picture of the x-ray to his would-have-been opponent, Marvin Vettori.