FUTURES FILES

Minot Daily News
 6 days ago

The “average” American chose to ignore the magnitude and urgency of climate change, while some even dared to deny it. Until this year’s droughts, fires, and floods, that is. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is comprised of 195 nations, released a new report last Monday that paints a dire picture for our planet. It says we will likely have ocean-level rising that’s irreversible for millennia. Acidification of our seas and land temperature increases might be reversible, but only if wide-scale policy and behavior changes happen immediately.

#Drought#Weather#Canada#Wheat#American#Ipcc#Usda#Chinese#Brazilian#Paragon Investments
