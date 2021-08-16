Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Manufacturing Training, Sustainable Business, Electric Vehicle Update

By Mike Brennan
mitechnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturing Training, Sustainable Business, Electric Vehicle Update. ANN ARBOR – On MITech TV today at 2 pm, Rob Luce, VP of the SME Education Foundation, will explain how his group will use $6 million from the state of Michigan for its PRIME initiative, which offers education and career-readiness opportunities to high school students. Daniel Schoonmaker, LEED ❘ Executive Director West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum, will update the latest news from the environmental group. Michelle Krebs from Auto Trader and Paul Eisenstein from the Detroit Bureau will analyze President Biden’s infrastructure plan that provides tens of billions of dollars for electric vehicle development and the infrastructure to support them.

mitechnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Mitech#Vp#Leed#Auto Trader#The Detroit Bureau#Michigan News Network#Wa#Pacific Rim News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carsreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Environmentalists vs. electric vehicles

Despite their shrill alarmism over global warming, environmentalists are perhaps the biggest obstacles to increasing U.S. production of the minerals needed to make batteries for electric vehicles. This month, President Joe Biden signed a symbolic executive order urging that half of new vehicles be electric by 2030. In announcing the...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Small Electric Vehicles Market

Latest survey on Global Small Electric Vehicles Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Small Electric Vehicles. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Small Electric Vehicles market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are BYD Company Limited, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Audi AG, Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Renault SA, Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd & Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd.
Flint, MImitechnews.com

Gage Cannabis Opens 10th Retail Location Near Flint

DETROIT – Gage Growth Corp. announced last week the opening of its 10th provisioning center in Burton, near Flint, serving medical and recreational customers. The new storefront at 1234 N. Center Road. “Michigan continues to be one of the strongest cannabis markets in the country, and the opening of our...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

EO Charging, a leader in electric vehicle fleet charging, to become a U.S. publicly listed company through business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.

Juuce Limited, which trades as EO Charging (“EO” or “the Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, and First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (“FRSG”), today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EO becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named EO Charging and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol “EOC”.
Cell Phonesprweek.com

Electric vehicle charging app Bonnet hires agency

It comes as Bonnet looks to expands its app coverage to 70 per cent of the UK’s charge points by the end of the year. The PHA Group’s entrepreneurs and business team in London and Manchester will support the UK rollout of Bonnet through a proactive and strategic press office, including creative campaigns.
Cell Phonesmitechnews.com

Life With A Foldable Phone Is A Game-Changer With One Terrible Downside

SAN FRANCISCO – If you’ve been reading Gizmodo for awhile, you’ve probably realized that I’m bullish on flexible displays, due in large part to their ability to expand or enhance the capabilities of smartphones, laptops, and even smartwatches (OK, that last one’s a little iffy). So after I reviewed Samsung’s...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Switch to electric vehicles ignores reality

As President Joe Biden takes the nation from energy independent to energy dependence and forcing us to move to battery vehicles, there is one small item they have left out. If this change is really to be adopted, some certain realities have to be faced. A home charging system for...
CarsArkansas Online

For some, electric vehicle cost remains barrier to purchase

SAN DIEGO -- Robert Teglia bought a Tesla Model 3 sedan even though he knew it cost more than many luxury cars. He didn't particularly care that it might be better than the others for the environment. Teglia, a commercial real estate appraiser in San Diego, tallied the costs of...
Michigan Statemitechnews.com

Michigan Cyber Patriot Update With Tamara Shoemaker

Michigan Cyber Patriot Update With Tamara Shoemaker. ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Cyber Patriot program works with middle and high school students to introduce them to careers as cyber professionals. The virtual program is lead by Tamara Shoemaker, who for 17 years has worked at the University of Detroit-Mercy in its cybersecurity program. Tamara announced on the show she is taking a new position as cyber training coordinator for Auto-ISAC to train auto engineers to keep the bad guys out of connected vehicles, a new position that continues to emphasize how important cyber awareness has become in our connected world.
Energy Industrycountryfolks.com

Manure power for electric vehicles

With federal mandates that include putting more electric vehicles on the road, where will electricity come from? Although there are many ways to generate electricity, biogas from manure is gaining favor as a major contributor. Patrick Serfass, executive director of the American Biogas Council (ABC), said the organization is interested...
Bloomington, ILwmay.com

Bloomington-Normal In Contention For Electric Vehicle Battery Plant

Bloomington-Normal is already home to a major electric vehicle manufacturing plant… and now could be in the running for a major new battery factory to go along with it. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin confirmed this week that Bloomington-Normal is under consideration for the plant to be built by Samsung. The plant could be built next to the Rivian vehicle manufacturing facility, which would use the Samsung batteries in its production. The new plant could create more than 3,000 jobs.
Real Estatemitechnews.com

Electric Cars for Everyone? Not Unless They Get Cheaper.

SAN DIEGO – Robert Teglia bought a Tesla Model 3 sedan even though he knew it cost more than many luxury cars. He didn’t particularly care that it might be better than the others for the environment. Teglia, a commercial real estate appraiser in San Diego, tallied the costs of...
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Electricity Sources

Furniture giant IKEA has announced it will launch a renewable energy service beginning with its Swedish market. STRÖMMA is the name of IKEA's new monthly electricity subscription that will offer renewable energy sources powered by wind and solar energy. The new service will be completed with an app that will let users track their electricity usage. The app will also allow existing customers who use IKEA's current solar panels to track their energy production and sell back surplus energy. In an effort to promote the production of new energy sites, IKEA's energy comes from wind and solar sites that are five years old or less.

Comments / 0

Community Policy