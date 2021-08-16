Manufacturing Training, Sustainable Business, Electric Vehicle Update
Manufacturing Training, Sustainable Business, Electric Vehicle Update. ANN ARBOR – On MITech TV today at 2 pm, Rob Luce, VP of the SME Education Foundation, will explain how his group will use $6 million from the state of Michigan for its PRIME initiative, which offers education and career-readiness opportunities to high school students. Daniel Schoonmaker, LEED ❘ Executive Director West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum, will update the latest news from the environmental group. Michelle Krebs from Auto Trader and Paul Eisenstein from the Detroit Bureau will analyze President Biden’s infrastructure plan that provides tens of billions of dollars for electric vehicle development and the infrastructure to support them.mitechnews.com
Comments / 0