Video Games

Datamined Battlefield 2042 tech test reveals Escape from Tarkov-style Hazard Zone mode

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battlefield 2042 technical test has led to some revelations about the upcoming first person shooter, in particular the nature of the Hazard Zone game mode. While they have officially revealed nothing except for the mode’s name, DICE have been keen to stress that Hazard Zone is most certainly not a battle royale game mode. Instead, dataminer Temporyal has been able to uncover references in the technical test that suggest Hazard Zone is more like multiplayer survival shooter Escape from Tarkov.

