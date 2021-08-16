Datamined Battlefield 2042 tech test reveals Escape from Tarkov-style Hazard Zone mode

Fortnite dataminers are always digging up exciting details for those who don't mind the spoilers, and a recent find in the game's files has the Fortnite community wondering if something big is in store. Labeled the "Saturn_Test" within the game's PC files, dataminers have surfaced what may be our first look at a new game mode in Fortnite, including what looks like a revised art style for the cartoonish game. It's worth keeping in mind that while the hyperactive Fortnite dataminers are very reliable, content discovered from their efforts is never guaranteed to be used in-game.