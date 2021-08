The third game between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds will take place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 6:40 PM EDT. The Marlins hauled their fifth losing streak last Friday during the second match against the Reds. The team has lost six of its last ten games this season. Miami was swept previously by the Braves, getting a blank in the second match. The Marlins dropped to 51-72 in the league and they are in the last place in the National League East standings. Miami is 14 and a half games behind the leading team.