In November 2019, back-channel automotive sleuth Bozi Tatarevic scoured GM documents to piece together info on what was thought to be a Corvette hybrid closer to the base model than the rumored 1,000-horsepower hybrid supercar that could be called "Zora." Intel this year is finally beginning to paint a picture that could put us in the ballpark of an identifiable production car potentially called E-Ray. Spy shots from earlier this month uncovered a fleet of Corvettes testing with the only similar hybrid performance car on the market now, the soon-to-be-departed Acura NSX. The camo'ed Corvettes were assumed to hide electric motors, overall output thought to level out around 550 or 600 hp. Muscle Cars and Trucks reports the E-Ray will get a little more muscle than that, total output clocking in at "closer to 650 horsepower."