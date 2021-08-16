5 ways compliance may undermine security

The workplace and operational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have opened new data protection challenges for organizations across all industries. With more employees working from home and other remote locations, enterprise data has become more widely distributed and needs to be protected across a broader range of managed, unmanaged, and personal devices. The trend has been exacerbated by the accelerated adoption of cloud and SaaS offerings as a result of the pandemic. Security teams now must protect customer, employee, and business data not just on premises, but across home, public cloud, and hybrid environments as well.