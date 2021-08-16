Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Six times buyback clauses were triggered and whether they worked out as Chelsea insert £68m option in Abraham transfer

By Simon Mail
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago

CHELSEA have inserted a buyback clause in Tammy Abraham's contract ahead of his move to Rome.

As part of his £34million transfer to Italy, it's been agreed that Chelsea can bring him back for £68m in two years time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCp1J_0bT2sS1400
Tammy Abraham will have a buyback clause inserted in his contract at Roma Credit: PA

But what other times have clauses been triggered and did the moves pay off?

Ian Rush

Juventus bought Liverpool striker Ian Rush for £3.2m in 1986 which was a record deal involving a British club.

The prolific finisher netted 13 goals in his one season at Juve before being bought back by Liverpool for £2.8m.

His return to Anfield proved an inspired decision as Rush went on to become the club's record scorer with 346 goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ps2ui_0bT2sS1400
Ian Rush enjoyed two record-breaking spells at Anfield Credit: Getty

Juninho

The Brazilian playmaker was sold by Middlesbrough to Atletico Madrid for £12m in 1996 after sparkling on Teeside.

Juninho came back on a loan spell before his third stint at Middlesbrough in 2002 and the legendary attacker helped the club win the League Cup in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXsl2_0bT2sS1400
Juninho enjoyed three spells at Middlesbrough Credit: PA:Press Association

Alvaro Morata

The Spain striker started off his career with Real Madrid and was sold to Juventus in 2014 for £15.8m.

Real Madrid activated the buyback clause and brought him back to Spain for £23m two years later.

Morata scored 20 goals as he helped Real Madrid win the 2016-17 title and Champions League with a final triumph over former club Juve.

They then managed to flog him to Chelsea for £60m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbosD_0bT2sS1400
Alvaro Morata during his second spell at Real Madrid Credit: PA:Press Association

Casemiro

The Brazilian midfielder was sent on loan from Real Madrid to Porto in the 2014-15 season and the transfer was made permanent.

But Real Madrid activated the buyback clause and he has proved a huge asset for them during their success under Zinedine Zidane.

The tough-tackling midfielder played a key role in their three Champions League triumphs and LaLiga success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p2XF_0bT2sS1400
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Credit: Rex

SUN BINGO WIN A SHARE OF £250k (18+ T&Cs apply)

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal was sold by Real Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen but the Spanish giants brought the defender back after less than a year.

The decision has paid off with the right-back being a regular since 2013 and helping the club to European and domestic silverware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXUCk_0bT2sS1400
Carvajal has been a regular for Real Madrid since returning Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Gerard Deulofeu

After an initial loan spell, Everton signed Gerard Deulofeu for £4.3m in 2015.

But two years later, Barcelona decided they wanted their La Lasia academy product back and forked out £10.6m to trigger his buyback clause.

They probably shouldn't have bothered, with the Spaniard scoring two goals before being loaned to Watford in the January and then eventually sold to the Hornets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo4VF_0bT2sS1400
Deulofeu was only back at Barca for half a season Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
256K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Gerard Deulofeu
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Tammy Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Clause#British#Brazilian#Middlesbrough#Real Madrid#Juventus#Laliga#Sun Bingo#Bayer Leverkusen#Spanish#European#La Lasia#Spaniard#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Abraham could leave

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Tammy Abraham could be sold. Tuchel concedes Romelu Lukaku's arrival means Abraham is likely to move. He said, "There are always possibilities that players will leave us, especially in the same position - Romelu Lukaku arriving obviously affects Tammy. It's been discussed, we've spoken about it many times, but at the moment there is no news about Tammy.
UEFAgoal.com

Lukaku in and Abraham out - How Chelsea will line up for 2021-22 season

The Blues have completed their first piece of major business this summer and it could easily see them go from a fourth-place finish to champions. Chelsea's blockbuster signing of Romelu Lukaku for £98 million ($136m) is set to transform Thomas Tuchel's attack and shake up the Premier League ahead of a new season.
UEFATribal Football

Roma chief Pinto in London to close Abraham deal with Chelsea

Roma chief Tiago Pinto is in London to close a deal for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Sky Italia says Pinto flew into London on Wednesday to wrap up a £34m deal for Abraham. The Serie A club are looking for a new striker after letting Edin Dzeko leave for Inter Milan, where he will replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tammy Abraham agrees to join AS Roma, with €80m buy-back option for Chelsea — reports

Tammy Abraham has agreed to join AS Roma on a five-year contract, according to various reports in Italy. He will become the Giallorossi’s record signing at €40m (plus €5m in add-ons), which is set to be paid in multiple installments but without any loan shenanigans. And in even better news, we have a buy-back clause, which, according to Gianluca Di Marzio is €80m (£68m), though valid only from 2023 onwards. Fair on all counts, it would appear.
SoccerTribal Football

Roma schedule Sunday medical for Chelsea striker Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is flying to Italy on Sunday to have a medical before completing a £34m move to Roma. The Serie A club have been in talks with the England international's representatives and struck a deal with Chelsea over the weekend. Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mourinho calls Chelsea striker Abraham about Roma move

Roma are a step closer to signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Jose Mourinho has been keen on bringing the 23-year-old to the Stadio Olimpico, though Abraham himself has not been fully convinced. Arsenal have also been linked with Abraham as they look to bolster their attacking options. La Repubblica says...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham AGREES to join Roma in a £34m deal that includes a £48m buy-back clause as Jose Mourinho finally lands his man, with the striker set to arrive in Italy TOMORROW to finalise his move from Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has agreed to join Roma in a £34million deal. The Chelsea striker is due to arrive at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Sunday afternoon with the Italian club’s sporting director Tiago Pinto. Abraham was on the bench once again on Saturday and waved to supporters following Chelsea’s 3-0 win...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Roma signing Abraham posts emotional farewell to Chelsea

New Roma signing Tammy Abraham has released an emotional message after departing Chelsea. The England striker was hoping to make the grade at the Stamford Bridge club, but struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old has now signed for Jose Mourinho's Roma, saying it is a massive honor...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Official: AS Roma sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has today completed his transfer to AS Roma, where he will be managed by none other than José Mourinho. The transfer is worth €40m with a reported €5m in additional unspecified add-ons with also a future sell-on percentage, which would make Abraham the club’s record signing. The 23-year-old Chelsea Academy graduate has signed a five-year contract and will wear the No. 9 shirt.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham completes £34m move to Roma as Jose Mourinho swoops for Chelsea striker... but Marina Granovskaia says 'he can come back as one of our own' after securing a £68m buy-back clause

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt. Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical at the club, where he now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham AGREES Roma move, Pau Torres to Spurs latest, Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG – transfer news live

TOTTENHAM are pursuing Villarreal's exciting young centre back Pau Torres, according to reports. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly join Lionel Messi at PSG, should Kylian Mbappe choose to leave. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has completed his £98million move to Chelsea, the Blues have confirmed. And his wages have been revealed, with...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s time on the wing is running out

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference before Sunday’s match against Levante that he was going to try to turn Marco Asensio from a right winger into a midfielder. The writing was on the wall for Asensio on the wing after a dreadful 2020-2021 season, though it wasn’t his fault that he was miscast as an inverted winger in Real’s 4-3-3. Asensio came off the bench against Levante in midfield, and this is the first step in a position change that could be the key to the Andalusian saving his Real Madrid career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy