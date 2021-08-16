Cancel
Energy Industry

Water consumption and conservation evaluated in the coal power industry in China

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
techxplore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoal power is still a main source of power generation for China. The coal power industry, the largest industrial water consumer, is facing extreme pressure, since China is a typical water-scarce country, representing 20% of the global population and only 7% of the globe's freshwater. Effective water conservation is urgent for the sustainable development of this industry.

#Water Conservation#Energy Technologies#Power Generation#The Qingdao Institute#Bioenergy#Bioprocess Technology#Qibebt
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

China steel firms start merger to create world’s third biggest producer

(Reuters) – Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang formally began the process of merging their operations on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a move that will create the world’s third-largest producer of the metal. State-owned Ansteel is taking a 51% stake in smaller rival Ben Gang...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Spanish Government Feels Heat Over High Power Prices

Scorching heat has caused power prices to soar in Spain, leading to renewed tensions in the country's leftist coalition government over how to lower ballooning electricity bills. A recent heatwave which sent temperatures soaring as high as 47 degrees Celsius (117F) in the southern region of Andalusia caused demand for...
Energy Industrynddist.com

The World’s First Fossil Fuel-Free Steel

A steelmaker in Sweden says it has produced the world’s first steel made with no fossil fuels of any kind. Five years ago, SSAB teamed with state-owned energy and mining companies on the Hybrit project. The initiative aimed to replace the coal and coal byproducts used in steel production for...
Energy IndustryTennessee Tribune

Environmental Groups Seek To Halt New Terminals As Natural Gas Exports Soar

As analysts continued to project record growth of U.S. natural gas exports this week, environmental groups made renewed efforts to halt the construction of new liquefied natural gas export facilities, pointing their fingers at its “fracking” sources while advocating for the health of nearby residents. Liquified natural gas exports shipped...
Economytechxplore.com

China Telecom up nearly 20% in Shanghai debut

Shares in China Telecom surged nearly 20 percent in their Shanghai debut Friday after the world's biggest public offering of the year, coming after the company was delisted in the United States amid China-US tensions. China's biggest fixed-line operator raised $7.3 billion in its share sale, making it the biggest...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Scientists develop new technique for large-scale energy storage

The sale of electric vehicles (EVs) has grown exponentially in the past few years as has the need for renewable energy sources to power them, such as solar and wind. There were nearly 1.8 million registered electric vehicles in the U.S. as of 2020, which is more than three times as many in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: First vessel to operate on solar-powered methanol in Denmark, giant green hydrogen project in China

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk will team up with REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, to produce green fuel for its first carbon-neutral methanol operated vessel. The methanol facility, which will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2, is expected to start operations in 2023. “REintegrate has a proven track record for producing green e-methanol with a test laboratory in Aalborg. The new facility will be its third e-methanol facility, as they are also constructing an e-methanol facility in Skive with startup 2022,” the company said. The energy will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark. “Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time. This agreement with European Energy/REintegrate brings us on track to deliver on our ambition to have the world's first container vessel operated on carbon neutral methanol on the water by 2023,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller – Maersk.
Energy IndustryScientific American

Hydropower Withers in Drought, Boosting Fossil-Fuel Generation

A drought worsened by climate change has caused hydropower supplies in California to reach their second-lowest level since 2001, leading electricity prices in the state to soar 150% in three months' time. Yet some of the biggest beneficiaries of the price surge, according to a credit ratings agency report yesterday,...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian researchers develop bifacial solar cell with 96.3% bifacial factor

Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra have produced a dual-sided silicon solar cell with a front conversion efficiency of 24.3% and a rear conversion efficiency of 23.4%, representing a bifacial factor of 96.3%. They claimed that the performance represents an effective power output of approximately 29%. Chief...
pv-magazine.com

Clenergy supports the Maldives’s transition to a low-carbon and greener state

The Maldives is a South Asian archipelago state situated in the Indian Ocean. This country consists of about 1,200 islands, with only 200 of them developed to date. Geographically dispersed islands pose a challenge to the installation of large-scale solar power plants in the Maldives, hence the nation has depended on diesel-driven generators for its daily power supply, which is less stable and cost-efficient when compared with renewable energies. As we all know, diesel-based power generation also results in more carbon emissions.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's NTPC plans to blend hydrogen with city gas

The state-run utility has invited global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in the city gas distribution network in India. Indian state-run utility NTPC has invited global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural...
Retailneworleanssun.com

China's consumption further recovers in July: MOC

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's consumption continued a solid recovery momentum in July with warm-up signs in multiple sectors, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC). The following are the latest facts and figures on the development of the country's consumption market last month. -- China's retail sales of...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Cooler data centers help take the heat off electric bills

From streaming movies or games and sharing photos on Instagram to the growing use of "smart" devices and growth in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the amount of data being processed is escalating. As a result, energy consumption of data centers in the European Union (EU) is expected to rise from 2.7% of electricity demand in 2018 to 3.2% by 2030.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Combining big floating solar with hydropower

Complementing hydroelectric power with floating solar PV can be a suitable solution for daytime peak electricity demand and to offset the respective shortfalls of the two power generation technologies. With this in mind, a research group from the Islamic University of Technology, in Bangladesh, has conducted a simulation to evaluate...
Axios

China emissions directive chokes iron ore prices

Iron ore prices have taken a dive over the last month as the largest buyer of the commodity, China, pulls back. The big picture: Iron ore is a key input in crude steel production. A Beijing directive earlier this year called for lower production in order to curb carbon emissions. The Chinese government also raised export taxes to make it less attractive for steel mills to sell abroad.

