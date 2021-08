Epic's Game Store now has 58 million monthly active users, the company announced on Thursday as part of an announcement on its new self-publishing tools. That means the store has nearly doubled since 2019, when Epic said it had 32 million users. But its growth is also slowing considerably; in January of this year, Epic said it had 56 million monthly active users by the end of 2020. And those figures still pale in comparison to the giant of the space: Valve said in its 2020 review that Steam peaked at more than 120 million monthly active users last year, which marked a record for the platform. If Epic is ever to surpass Steam, it will either take a massive change in strategy to accelerate its growth or years of steady investment to come close to Valve's user base.