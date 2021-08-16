Major! Madonna Inks Game-Changing Warner Deal / Readies Deluxe Editions of Classic Albums & New Music

Call her a material girl — if we’re talking deluxe material, that is. Madonna announced a return to her original label, Warner Music Group, on August 16, in a new partnership that will find her curating a series of new deluxe editions of many of her classic albums for the first time. The deluxe reissues will begin in 2022, in line with the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording career, which began with the release of her 1982 single “Everybody” on Warner. As part of the deal, her entire catalogue will move to Warner by 2025, after the pop star released her last three albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, with Interscope. “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said in a statement. “They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.” And if you can’t wait ’til 2022 for more Madonna material, you won’t have to — the performer’s upcoming Madame X tour documentary is out October 8 on Paramount+.