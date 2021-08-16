Cancel
Major! Madonna Inks Game-Changing Warner Deal / Readies Deluxe Editions of Classic Albums & New Music

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is celebrating her 63rd birthday today with major news!. For, the Queen of Pop has announced that she has re-signed with Warner Music in what is being billed as a ‘career-spanning partnership.’. Full story below…. Per Madonna and Warner, the pact “heralds the launch next year of an extensive,...

Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Madonna Returns To Warner

(CelebrityAccess) — More than a decade after walking away from the label group, recording artist Madonna announced that she’s signed a new ‘global partnership’ with Warner Music that includes her entire catalog of recorded music. The deal will return Madonna’s earlier albums such as Madonna, True Blue, Like A Virgin,...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Madonna and Warner Music Announce Catalog Partnership

Madonna and Warner Music Group have announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. With global sales of over 300 million records, Madonna is the best-selling female artist of all time, with countless accolades that include seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and numerous international trophies, including BRIT, Bravo Otto, Danish Music, Edison, GAFFA, International Dance Music, Ivor Novello, Juno, MTV, and World Music Awards, among many others across the globe. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Madonna returning to Warner Music ++ Italians Do It Better release tribute compilation

Today is Madonna's 63 birthday, and to celebrate, she has announced she's returning to Warner Music after 10 years with Interscope as part of a 360 deal with Live Nation. The new deal will include her three Interscope albums moving to Warner Music in 2025, and reissue campaigns for her classic albums. Her debut single, "Everybody," will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022.
CelebritiesEW.com

Madonna will release 'expansive' versions of her classic albums for the first time

The pop icon is working on deluxe editions of her entire discography ahead of her 40th anniversary in the biz. Madonna is working on new versions of classic material, girl. In celebration of her 63rd birthday and upcoming 40th year as a recording artist, the pop icon announced Monday that a new deal with Warner Music Group will entail the release of "an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon" for the first time, including "expansive deluxe editions" of her classic albums as well as "unique releases for special events" — all of which will be personally curated by Madonna.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Madonna signs career-spanning deal with Warner Music Group

Madonna's deal with Warner Music Group will see her curate deluxe editions of her past albums. Madonna's new partnership with Warner Music Group will see her entire catalogue reissued over the next few years. The 63-year-old pop icon is set to celebrate her 40th year in the recording industry in...
MusicVulture

Madonna to Curate Deluxe Reissues of Her Major Albums

Call her a material girl — if we’re talking deluxe material, that is. Madonna announced a return to her original label, Warner Music Group, on August 16, in a new partnership that will find her curating a series of new deluxe editions of many of her classic albums for the first time. The deluxe reissues will begin in 2022, in line with the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording career, which began with the release of her 1982 single “Everybody” on Warner. As part of the deal, her entire catalogue will move to Warner by 2025, after the pop star released her last three albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, with Interscope. “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said in a statement. “They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.” And if you can’t wait ’til 2022 for more Madonna material, you won’t have to — the performer’s upcoming Madame X tour documentary is out October 8 on Paramount+.
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

Madonna returning to spotlight with doco, Warner Music catalogue deal

Madonna is about to return to the spotlight with a new documentary, and a multi-year reissues campaign of her albums after re-signing with Warner Music Group. Her Madame X documentary makes its Australian debut on October 8 on Paramount+. Directed by Ricardo Gomes, it features footage from her 2019/2020 world...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Madonna to release deluxe editions of her albums to mark her 40th anniversary in music

Madonna is to release deluxe editions "for many of her landmark albums" as part of her brand new record deal with Warner Music Group. Coinciding with Madonna's 63rd birthday today (August 16), the announcement reveals that The Queen of Pop has signed a new, multi-year global agreement with Warner to reissue her discography. Madonna was previously signed to the Warner Music Group and its subsidiaries from 1982 to 2007, before signing with Universal's Interscope Records for a three-album deal.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Madonna brings entire music catalog to Warner Music Group, announces career-spanning reissue campaign

39 years ago, future icon Madonna shared her debut single on Warner Bros. Now in celebration of her 63rd birthday, the artist has announced that she will bring her entire musical catalog to Warner Music as part of a career-spanning global partnership. The move will see the Queen of Pop and Warner Music team up to launch an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog reissues that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon. For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more.”
