Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson week-to-week with a knee injury

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
As the Eagles start joint practices with the New England Patriots on Monday, running back Kerryon Johnson will be unavailable after suffering a knee injury.

Likely a sprain, Johnson has been listed as week to week and is expected to miss Thursday’s preseason action.

