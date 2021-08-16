Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson week-to-week with a knee injury

Goedert is in line to play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Patriots, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert and fellow tight end Zach Ertz were in the starting lineup in preseason Week 1 and appear poised to reprise their normal roles this week. Last Thursday, Goedert (five snaps on offense) hauled in his only target for 34 yards, while Ertz (seven such plays) had two catches for 20 yards on three targets. The three receptions between the pair doubled as Jalen Hurts' only completions of the game, reflecting Goedert and Ertz' places in the Eagles offense. But rookie first-round wideout DeVonta Smith is slated to make his pro debut Thursday, and No. 1 RB Miles Sanders likely will be out there, too, so the TEs will have additional competition for targets.
Comments / 0