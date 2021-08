How’s your August so far? For Sydney McLaughlin, the month has been a bit, um, busy. The American track phenom dominated her events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning gold in the highly anticipated 400-meter hurdles and shattering her own world record in the process. She also nabbed gold in the 4x400-meter relay, running on a team with legend Allyson Felix, who, as a result of that win, became the most decorated American track and field Olympian of all time. Shortly after, McLaughlin, who turned 22 the day of the relay finals, flew from Tokyo to Los Angeles, and then traveled to Palm Springs, where she’s been decompressing and spending time with family.