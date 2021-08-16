Britney Smith, program supervisor at Kentucky Dam Village State Park in Gilbertsville joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. She says the park has so much to offer, with the beautiful golf course, marina, campground, Harbor Lights Restaurant and more. Some of the regular events at Kentucky Dam include Boards & Brews at Harbor Lights Restaurant, Yoga on Park, the Sustainability Garden at the old horse stables, Saturday strolls in the park and an Arts & Crafts Music Festival on September 25th at the old beach area. To find out more you can check out their Facebook page or the Kentucky Dam Village State Park website.