Nick Kroll, Megan Stalter, Marc Maron and More to Headline 2021 New York Comedy Festival

Nick Kroll , Megan Stalter and Marc Maron are among the comics set to headline this year’s New York Comedy Festival , running from Nov. 8 to 14.

Other headliners include Norm Macdonald, Tim Dillon, Vir Das, Michelle Wolf, Ronny Chieng, Jon Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It, Smart Funny & Black Live!, Alok, Brian Regan, Gary Gulman, Bill Maher, Michelle Buteau and Andrew Santino.

The festival, taking place across all five boroughs of New York City, will feature over 200 comedians from around the world, performing in over 100 shows. Venues include the iconic Apollo Theatre, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Town Hall, among others.

In addition to stand-up, programming will include pop-up events, improv and sketch comedy, conversations, panel discussions, live podcasts and more. Carolines at Broadway will host “Citi Presents: Comedy Included,” which will feature powerful and expressive panel discussions, special performances, keynotes, engaging content and more. The two-day event will focus on how the industry can advance diversity, equality and inclusion in comedy.

“We are especially thrilled to bring the festival back this year after having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “It’s been a very long and painful time in general and, specifically, for the live event industry. We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City but also to creating opportunities for neighborhood venues across the five boroughs that are the backbone of New York’s comedy scene, which suffered so much during the pandemic.”

Maher, who will be performing at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, added, “Of all the gigs I missed because of the pandemic, missing this one hurt the most. Thrilled to be back!”

Citi cardmember pre-sale runs from Aug. 18-22, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 23.