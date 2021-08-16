Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

Venture philanthropy uses techniques from the world of venture capital financing to support charitable and humanitarian goals. It differs from impact investing in several ways, including being oriented more toward the longer term, more like a partnership, investing in nonprofits instead of for-profits and not as concerned with getting a financial gain or even return of capital invested. Venture philanthropists may provide social purpose organizations with grants, loans or other types of financing, often to start up new initiatives. The initiatives may aim to help people in poverty, minorities, women, children, disabled people or other populations and causes such as the environment.