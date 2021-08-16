Cancel
Jasper County, IA

BOY RECOVERED FROM LAKE DIES

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s an update to a story the No Coast Network has been following. A nine-year-old boy who was rescued from the beach at Rock Creek State Park Saturday (9/14) has died. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says nine-year-old Steven Streets of Melbourne died Monday (8/16) at a Des Moines hospital. Around 5:30 Saturday afternoon, Jasper County 911 received a call about a boy who was missing in the water. Before EMTs arrived, Steven was found in the water and bystanders began CPR on him. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where he died Monday.

