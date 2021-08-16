Cancel
Celebrities

Isabel Durant And Cameron Johnson Exit Days Of Our Lives

By Ryan Pratt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been confirmed that Isabel Durant (who plays Claire Brady) and Cameron Johnson (Theo Carver) will exit Days of Our Lives (DOOL) later this week. Soap Opera Digest reports that Claire will get an incredible offer that involves joining Theo on his return trip to South Africa. The two characters will leave Salem on the episode airing this Friday, August 20th.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Durant
Person
Ciara
Person
Victoria Konefal
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Cameron Johnson
#Days Of Our Lives#Actor#Soap Opera Digest#Dool#Fame10 Soaps
