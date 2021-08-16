Cancel
Police hunt man following murder of his wife

newschain
newschain
Police are urgently searching for a man following the murder of his wife.

West Yorkshire Police said Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead at a property in Leeds on Sunday.

On Monday the force issued an urgent appeal to trace her husband, Mark Barrott, 54, who has travelled to Scotland, and warned the public not to approach him.

A force spokesman said emergency services were called an address in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, at 6.31pm on Sunday, where a woman had been found with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification is yet to be fully completed, she has been identified as Mrs Barrott, the spokesman said.

“Her death is being treated as murder and an investigation has been launched led by West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team,” he said.

Detectives said Mr Barrott left Leeds station by train at 1pm on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm.

Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday, along with an image of him taken in 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday and we would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him.”

Officers are also trying to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB – which is still believed to be in Leeds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

newschain

newschain

