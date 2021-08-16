OSKALOOSA CITY COUNCIL MEETS MONDAY
The Oskaloosa City Council will vote Monday (8/16) on a resolution approving a 28E agreement between the City and the Mahaska County Emergency Management Commission. Under the terms of the agreement, the City will pay almost $275,000 for 911 service between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The City Council will also vote on a site plan for a Pizza Hut drive-through, pickup and delivery location at 703 South Market Street. There’s also a resolution approving a scooter sharing agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. Monday’s Oskaloosa City Council meeting starts at 6pm at City Hall.kboeradio.com
Comments / 0