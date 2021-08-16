Cancel
Kaine Kesler Hayden suspended for Swindon

Kaine Kesler Hayden is banned for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Kaine Kesler Hayden is suspended for Swindon’s home clash against Tranmere.

The Aston Villa loanee was shown a second yellow card in the dying moments of Saturday’s game against Carlisle.

The Robins are once again expected to be without Jordan Lyden (thigh) and Mathieu Baudry (hamstring).

Wales international Jonny Williams could also feature in the clash, depending on international clearance, after signing for the club on Friday.

Midfielder Chris Merrie is banned for Tranmere.

This fixture will be the final game of his three-match suspension after he was sent off on the opening day of the season.

Forward Elliott Nevitt sits out the game with an ankle injury.

Calum Macdonald and Scott Davies are also missing as they recover from injury.

