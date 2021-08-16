Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hamas congratulates Taliban on victory while Iran notes US ‘military failure’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P77Hg_0bT2q2T500
The Taliban flag flies at the Ghazni provincial governor’s house (Gulabuddin Amiri/AP) (AP)

The Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the country.

In a statement, Hamas welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years”.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election.

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union.

It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ousting of the US troops proves “that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for victory”.

China says its embassy remains open in Kabul and expressed a willingness to support its reconstruction.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not answer explicitly when asked whether Beijing would recognise the Taliban as the new government but said that China would respect the choice of the Afghan people.

She noted the Taliban pledges to negotiate the establishment of an inclusive Islamic government and to ensure the safety of both Afghans and foreign missions.

China, she added, hopes that would “ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fjm4p_0bT2q2T500
President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP) (AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The official Irna news agency quoted Mr Raisi as saying Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority.

He called Iran “a brother and neighbouring nation” to Afghanistan.

He also described the Americans’ rapid pullout as a “military failure” that should “turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace”.

Russia will decide whether to recognise the new Taliban government based on its conduct, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview.

Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that “no one is going to rush” the decision.

“Recognition or non-recognition will depend on the conduct of the new authorities,” Mr Kabulov said.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Taliban#Palestinian People#Islamic#The European Union#Afghans#Iranian#Irna News Agency#Americans#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Taliban captured key US military biometric devices: Report

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): The Taliban have captured the US military's biometric devices compromising crucial data of the US army and the local Afghans who played crucial roles during the war, a media report said on Wednesday. The devices, known as HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment, were...
Militaryfoxla.com

Hundreds of Afghans pack US military plane to escape Taliban control

KABUL, Afghanistan - A viral photo depicts just how desperate many Afghans are to flee their native land after the Taliban seized control of the capital city Kabul over the weekend. The U.S. Air Force posted the picture on its Instagram page Tuesday showing a C-17 plane packed with hundreds...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Military 'Communicating' With Taliban Amid Ramped Up Evacuation

PENTAGON - The U.S. military is communicating with the Taliban while ramping up the air evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from the international airport in Kabul, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. “There's been no hostile interactions from the Taliban to our operations at the airport,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby...
Worldnewsy.com

Hamas Congratulates Taliban On Afghanistan Takeover

Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for its swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States' 20-year presence in the country. In a statement Monday, Hamas welcomed "the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land" and praised what it said was the Taliban’s "courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years."
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Taliban surge exposes failure of US efforts to build Afghan army

Taliban forces are making strong gains in Afghanistan. It raised questions over US efforts to build a local army. Many militias also operate in the country. The rout of Afghan forces as Taliban fighters take one provincial city after another provides a stark answer to anyone wondering about the success of two decades of US-led efforts to build a local army.
Politicscitizensjournal.us

Afghanistan: Taliban Victories Explain The Wisdom Of US Withdrawal

As I write this column, the Taliban are on a roll. They’ve taken 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals in a single week, including the country’s second and third largest cities (Kandahar and Herat), and Ghazni, which sits astride the main highway connecting Kandahar to the national capital of Kabul.
Militaryhngn.com

US Military Aircraft Hits Afghanistan Ground as Taliban Makes Rapid Advances

As foreign troops leave Afghanistan and the Taliban make fast combat gains, the U.S. will continue a constant cadence of airstrikes. Biden Ordered B-52 Bombers and AC-130 To Hit Afghanistan Grounds. In a recently published article in MSN News, President Joe Biden authorized B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US frustration mounts over Afghan failure to halt Taliban

The failure of Afghan security forces to blunt the advance of the Taliban has left US officials deeply frustrated after spending billions to train and equip the country's military for two decades. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces," Biden said Tuesday after the Taliban captured several more provincial capitals with little resistance.
MilitaryVoice of America

US Urges Taliban to Restart Peace Talks, End Military Campaign

An American diplomat has warned the Taliban that its military campaign to control Afghanistan will not result in a government that is recognized internationally. The diplomat, Zalmay Khalilzad, gave the warning Tuesday to Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar. The Taliban has a political office in Doha. Khalilzad has led U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy