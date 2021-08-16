Discovery Plus’ ‘Last Chance Transplant’ To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

Discovery Plus announced that “ Last Chance Transplant ” will premiere on Sept. 22.

From executive producer Robin Roberts, the emotional reality series will give viewers an inside look into the race against the clock to transplant and save human lives.

The show takes place at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and follows six patients, two in each episode, including Krystal Powers, Carlos Calloway, Reverend KenYatta Braxton, Jeff Fuqua, Rob Morris and Joe Eitl.

“Last Chance Transplant” is produced for Discovery Plus by 44 Blue Productions, LLC, a Red Arrow Studios Company, and Rock’n Robin Productions.

Watch a trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced that “Inside Job” will premiere on Oct. 22. The adult animated comedy series follows the shadow government and its dysfunctional team who works to commit the world’s conspiracies. The 10-episode show focuses on tech genius Reagan Ridley, who believes she can make the world a better place, even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Brett Gelman, “Inside Job” is created by Shion Takeuchi, who executive produces with Alex Hirsch.

Discovery Plus announced that “Curse of the Chippendales” will premiere on Sept. 24. The four-part docuseries tells the story of greed, jealousy and murder-for-hire behind the iconic male dance troupe. The series features never-before-seen archival footage and photos, along with interviews with former dancers, the women who worshipped them and the law enforcement officers who worked the case for years. Created by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox, the series is directed by Jesse Vile, produced by Suzette Styler and executive produced by the Chinns and Suzanne Lavery, with Jeanie Vink serving as vice president executive producer for Discovery Plus. Interviews include Michael Rapp, Read Scot, Dan Peterson and other original line-up members; the club’s lawyer Bruce Nahin; Nick DeNoia’s friend and associate producer Candace Mayeron; creative director Eric Gilbert; and retired FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola, along with other key investigators.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “ Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo ,” a new series premiering on Aug. 31. Following up on 2019’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” this new series will explore how Kondo’s method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. Over three episodes, the bestselling author and organization consultant will take viewers through her own home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she enacts her signature catchphrase, “sparking joy,” in her daily life. Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Grace Lee-Toumanidis and showrunner Rachelle Mendez executive produce on behalf of Alfred Street while Kondo and Takumi Kawahara executive produce on behalf of KonMari Media Inc. Watch the trailer below.

AMC Plus unveiled first look photos from “ Ragdoll ,” a new thriller series premiering this fall and starring Lucy Hale. The six-episode series is based on Daniel Cole’s novel of the same name, in which six people are murdered by a serial killer who tears apart their bodies and sews them back into one. Also starring Henry Lloyd Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira, “Ragdoll” is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi, as well as Sid Gentle Films Ltd. Freddy Syborn serves as lead writer and executive producer. Niall MacCormick and Toby MacDonald direct. See first look images below.







PARTNERSHIPS

Macro has partnered with Beats to help HBCU students achieve their Hollywood dreams with an opportunity to pitch their passion film projects to top industry executives. The winners will attend the Beats Black Creators Summit and the 2022 Macro Lodge at Sundance Film Festival. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and current students or 2020 or 2021 graduates of Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University or Morris Brown College. Applications, open now through Sept. 7, can be found here .

LATE NIGHT

Melissa McCarthy, Jai Courtney and Little Simz will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Willie Nelson, Megan Stalter and Gabriels will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Maren Morris as guest host. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Dr. Jonathan Lapook and Fumi Abe, and Ben Platt and Dana Bash will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”