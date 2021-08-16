Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Discovery Plus’ ‘Last Chance Transplant’ To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

By Selome Hailu and Ethan Shanfeld
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Discovery Plus announced that “ Last Chance Transplant ” will premiere on Sept. 22.

From executive producer Robin Roberts, the emotional reality series will give viewers an inside look into the race against the clock to transplant and save human lives.

The show takes place at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and follows six patients, two in each episode, including Krystal Powers, Carlos Calloway, Reverend KenYatta Braxton, Jeff Fuqua, Rob Morris and Joe Eitl.

“Last Chance Transplant” is produced for Discovery Plus by 44 Blue Productions, LLC, a Red Arrow Studios Company, and Rock’n Robin Productions.

Watch a trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced that “Inside Job” will premiere on Oct. 22. The adult animated comedy series follows the shadow government and its dysfunctional team who works to commit the world’s conspiracies. The 10-episode show focuses on tech genius Reagan Ridley, who believes she can make the world a better place, even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Brett Gelman, “Inside Job” is created by Shion Takeuchi, who executive produces with Alex Hirsch.

Discovery Plus announced that “Curse of the Chippendales” will premiere on Sept. 24. The four-part docuseries tells the story of greed, jealousy and murder-for-hire behind the iconic male dance troupe. The series features never-before-seen archival footage and photos, along with interviews with former dancers, the women who worshipped them and the law enforcement officers who worked the case for years. Created by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox, the series is directed by Jesse Vile, produced by Suzette Styler and executive produced by the Chinns and Suzanne Lavery, with Jeanie Vink serving as vice president executive producer for Discovery Plus. Interviews include Michael Rapp, Read Scot, Dan Peterson and other original line-up members; the club’s lawyer Bruce Nahin; Nick DeNoia’s friend and associate producer Candace Mayeron; creative director Eric Gilbert; and retired FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola, along with other key investigators.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “ Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo ,” a new series premiering on Aug. 31. Following up on 2019’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” this new series will explore how Kondo’s method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. Over three episodes, the bestselling author and organization consultant will take viewers through her own home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she enacts her signature catchphrase, “sparking joy,” in her daily life. Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Grace Lee-Toumanidis and showrunner Rachelle Mendez executive produce on behalf of Alfred Street while Kondo and Takumi Kawahara executive produce on behalf of KonMari Media Inc. Watch the trailer below.

AMC Plus unveiled first look photos from “ Ragdoll ,” a new thriller series premiering this fall and starring Lucy Hale. The six-episode series is based on Daniel Cole’s novel of the same name, in which six people are murdered by a serial killer who tears apart their bodies and sews them back into one. Also starring Henry Lloyd Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira, “Ragdoll” is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi, as well as Sid Gentle Films Ltd. Freddy Syborn serves as lead writer and executive producer. Niall MacCormick and Toby MacDonald direct. See first look images below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4Ceh_0bT2pvSE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUkgY_0bT2pvSE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDKZb_0bT2pvSE00

PARTNERSHIPS

Macro has partnered with Beats to help HBCU students achieve their Hollywood dreams with an opportunity to pitch their passion film projects to top industry executives. The winners will attend the Beats Black Creators Summit and the 2022 Macro Lodge at Sundance Film Festival. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and current students or 2020 or 2021 graduates of Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University or Morris Brown College. Applications, open now through Sept. 7, can be found here .

LATE NIGHT

Melissa McCarthy, Jai Courtney and Little Simz will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Willie Nelson, Megan Stalter and Gabriels will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Maren Morris as guest host. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Dr. Jonathan Lapook and Fumi Abe, and Ben Platt and Dana Bash will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Marie Kondo
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Amc#Tv Series#Tv News Roundup#Blue Productions#Llc#Red Arrow Studios Company#Rock N Robin Productions#Discovery Plus#Fbi#First Looks#Konmari Media Inc#Amc Plus#Uktv#Sid Gentle Films Ltd#Partnerships Macro#Hbcu#Morehouse College#Spelman College#Clark Atlanta University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Why ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Filmmakers Believe the Pop Icon’s Story Needed to Be Told By Women

The years 2020 and 2021 have delivered several nonfiction projects about fraught social issues and cultural figures that people had already been discussing for decades, from pop stars lampooned by the media to abuse allegations throughout Hollywood, and many more. At Variety‘s Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees (Documentary/Non Fiction Series), Emmy-nominated filmmakers divulged their methods of presenting such talked-about topics in new ways.
TV SeriesVariety

Jean Smart and ‘Hacks’ Creators Talk ‘Juicy’ Season 2

At the end of Season 1 of “Hacks,” veteran comedian Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart, announces she will be leaving her cushy Vegas lifestyle to go on tour with a brand new hour. But while “Hacks” Season 2 will center around Deborah’s new standup act, the series creators say...
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

BET Announces ‘The Tyler Perry Show’ Will Launch in August (TV News Roundup)

A new conversation special, “The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition” — starring creator, writer and director Tyler Perry — will premiere on Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her. It will be the first in a series of “The Tyler Perry Show” specials. This new special follows the midseason finale of “Sistas,” which airs at 9 p.m. It will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the show, featuring both Perry and the show’s cast. Additional episodes of “The Tyler Perry Show” will be announced at a later date. The show is executive produced by Perry, Michelle Sneed...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’: ABC News To Take Control Of Syndicated Talk Show

ABC News is taking over daytime syndicated talk show Tamron Hall. The move was announced internally by ABC News President Kim Godwin and related to the show’s crew Friday morning, sources tell Deadline. It comes following multiple executive producer departures from the talker since it launched in 2019. The most recent showrunner, Candi Carter, will remain at the helm, executive producing alongside Today alumna Hall, an Emmy winner for Informative Talk Show Host in 2020. ABC News already oversees the network’s top daytime talker, The View. The division took over the talk show as it was going through a major overhaul in the fall of 2014. Season 3 of Tamron Hall premieres Sept. 6.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Judd Apatow's Gay Romantic Comedy Casts A Love Interest For Billy Eichner

“Bros,” the hotly anticipated romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner, has cast the other half of its central couple. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Luke Macfarlane had signed on to star opposite Eichner in the movie, which is being billed as the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio.
CelebritiesVariety

Mike Richards Out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Amid Cascade of Scandals

Mike Richards is out as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebrek as the face of the beloved quiz show. Richards, who is also executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” saw his hold on the job undone with astonishing speed after unflattering and downright ugly details surfaced about his past conduct and statements he made on an eight-year-old podcast series. He will remain the show’s executive producer.
TV SeriesVariety

‘The White Lotus’ Characters, Ranked from Pure to Pure Evil

With a mysterious box of human remains, an eclectic troupe of morally questionable characters and an idyllic hotel so expensive you’ll want to cry, “The White Lotus” proposes a variety of interesting questions but doesn’t spoon-feed the answers. While the HBO series centers around privileged hotel guests and their distressed...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

CBS Releases 'The Rachael Ray Show' Season 16 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The trailer features Capital Cities’ song “One Minute More,” with the lyrics “Don’t wait for an invitation / No need for a reservation,” echoing Ray’s major philosophy, as we see shots of her garnishing dishes, drinking wine and laughing in her kitchen. Everyday people and celebrities alike, including Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Matthew McConaughey and Buddy Valastro, appear in the trailer. In addition to signature dishes, the trailer promises makeovers and other fun surprises. The series, which has delivered more than 2,000 episodes to date, is executive produced by Ray and Janet Annino.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Vanity Fair True-Crime Hollywood Podcast Stars Jon Hamm, Zooey Deschanel (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Vanity Fair’s film-noir podcast “Love Is a Crime” with Jon Hamm and Zooey Deschanel gets a premiere date; Wyatt Russell will star in QCode’s new action podcast “Classified”; comedian Dan Cummins signs with Stitcher; and more. DATES Condé Nast’s Vanity Fair announced its first-ever narrative podcast series, “Love Is a Crime,” co-hosted by podcaster Karina Longworth (“You Must Remember This”) and filmmaker Vanessa Hope, will premiere Aug. 17. Co-produced with Audacy’s Cadence13, the podcast’s voice casts includes Jon Hamm, Zooey Deschanel, Griffin Dune, Mara Wilson and Adam Mortimer. “Love Is a Crime” follows the tale of Hope’s...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Watch the Opening Sequence (VIDEO)

Disney+ has announced that Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., its reimagined take on Doogie Howser, M.D., will premiere on September 8, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The streaming service also released the series’ title sequence, with an updated take on the original’s theme song, re-imagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and world-renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
TV SeriesSFGate

Showtime's 'Back to Life' Season 2 To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

Showtime announced that Season 2 of “Back to Life” will premiere on Sept. 13. Created by and starring Daisy Haggard, “Back to Life” follows Miri Matteson (Haggard) who stumbles back into adult life after 18 years behind bars. The six-part second season sees Miri optimistic about her future, as probation officer Janice (Jo Martin) has gotten her a trial shift at the supermarket, and her neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) has been spending more time with her. However, Miri is also not talking to her mother Caroline (Geraldine James) after finding out she had an affair with Miri’s ex-boyfriend Dom (Jamie Michie). Christine Bottomley also stars as Miri’s best friend, Mandy.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Premiere Date Set — Get a First Look (PHOTOS)

Secrets about the summer are about to be revealed this fall. Amazon Prime Video has set the premiere date for I Know What You Did Last Summer for Friday, October 15. The first four episodes will drop then, with the second half of the eight-episode season rolling out weekly on Fridays until the finale on November 12. Amazon also released the first photos from the series. Check them out above and below.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

August 7 TV News Roundup: Panic cancelled, Stephen King wants to #savemanifest and more!

Also this week, Stranger Things Season 4 gets a teaser and release date, South Park creators land a major deal and Tim Burton finds his Gomez Addams. It’s been yet another brilliant week of exciting television news, with announcements from Netflix in regards to Stranger Things and a major deal for the creators of South Park with ViacomCBS. Here’s the details on all of that and more, in our weekly TV news roundup!

Comments / 0

Community Policy