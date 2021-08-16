Mysterious cone-headed sculpture appears at Uptown intersection – ‘Take me to your potholes’

It's a mid-August summer weekend and there's plenty to do, indoors and out. Walking with dinosaurs? Sure, at JURASSIC QUEST at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, take a stroll through time back to the Jurassic period and see more than 100 dinos in action, with shows, rides, art projects and more for all ages Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19 for general admission, plus an option for kids' unlimited rides on some of the dinosaurs. For information and tickets, take a look here.