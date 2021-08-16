Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

How 5 summer signings fared on their Premier League debuts for their new clubs

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxqC1_0bT2pp9s00
Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Ben White (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/Ben White/PA).

A number of summer signings made their Premier League debuts on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some of them fared.

Jack Grealish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhgav_0bT2pp9s00
Jack Grealish (right) played the full duration of Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

After coming on as a substitute in the Community Shield loss to Leicester the previous weekend, Grealish made his league debut for Manchester City from the start at Tottenham on Sunday. The £100million playmaker produced some good moments but was quiet overall as City were beaten 1-0. He received a booking in stoppage time.

Jadon Sancho

Grealish’s fellow England attacker Sancho came off the bench in the 75th minute of Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday. The 21-year-old was unable to help the hosts add to the five goals they had already scored but did provide glimpses of his talent.

Ben White

Friday’s match at Brentford was not the debut new Arsenal recruit White would have hoped for. The Gunners produced a below-par display as they were beaten 2-0, with White and the rest of the defence given a tough time by the Bees attack and left red-faced by the way they allowed the hosts to score their second goal.

Danny Ings

Ings also endured defeat on his debut, with Aston Villa going down 3-2 at Watford on Saturday – but he did at least get on the scoresheet. The former Southampton striker registered the final goal of the game in stoppage time, reducing the deficit with a penalty.

Emmanuel Dennis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6oP1_0bT2pp9s00
Emmanuel Dennis (right) scored Watford’s first goal against Aston Villa on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA). (PA Wire)

Watford’s capture of Nigeria forward Dennis from Club Brugge may have been overshadowed by more high-profile summer signings, but he made a big impression in the contest against Villa, scoring 10 minutes into his debut with a slotted finish and then setting up Ismaila Sarr’s goal that made it 2-0.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#England#Arsenal#City#Manchester United#Southampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Premier League: How to follow your team on the BBC

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. The BBC's coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment... The best content delivered directly to you. Want the biggest news...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Nat Phillips Targeted By 4 Premier League Clubs

It’s not hyperbolic to say that without Nat Phillips and his headers, Liverpool would not have qualified for the Champions League this season. Jump into a time machine and tell someone that in the summer of 2020 and you’d get some very strange responses. Given that his heroics sort of came out of nowhere, it’s no surprise that Liverpool may consider cashing in on him during this window if another team comes calling.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Premier League clubs could swoop in PSG firesale

PSG are planning a firesale of up to 10 players as they seek to balance the books, according to reports. The French club completed the signing of Lionel Messi on Tuesday, handing the Argentina international a two-year deal. Messi was a free agent and PSG were therefore able to avoid...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

How to watch Premier League 2021/22 in Singapore

Watch all 380 matches of the EPL season with Singtel, amazing offer available with Singtel CAST!. The world’s most exciting and watched football league is back upon us and here’s how you can get the ULTIMATE EPL experience in Singapore. As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore,...
Premier League90min.com

Premier League clubs can still name 9 substitutes

Premier League clubs will still to be allowed to name nine substitutes during the 2021/22 season. The increased numbers of available subs was a measure first put in place for Project Restart back in June 2020, in an attempt to reduce the risk of injury after the season was disrupted by the pandemic.
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Harry Kane to win the Premier League, club receive blow in pursuit of English fullback, and more

Manchester United have stepped up their preparations for the new season by welcoming Jadon Sancho to training on Monday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also optimistic about having Raphael Varane registered in time for the weekend’s game against Leeds United. The Red Devils are attempting to complete a few more deals...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Mark Carruthers: Anticipation rising across National League and Northern Premier League clubs ahead of new season

There can be no doubt that Northern League clubs have provided value for money in abundance in front of increased attendances over the last fortnight. Now, with their new campaign just days away, anticipation is rising at North East clubs across the National League and Northern Premier League as they look to play their part in what looks like the most intriguing non-league seasons the region has witnessed for many a year.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Barcelona 'offer Philippe Coutinho loan deal to Premier League clubs that would include paying half of his £200,000 a week wage' as cash-strapped LaLiga giants desperately try to shift £145m flop this summer

Barcelona have put Premier League clubs on alert about a potential loan deal for Philippe Coutinho that would see them pay half of his vast wages, according to reports. The Catalan heavyweights are desperate to ease the financial restrictions that forced the departure of club icon Lionel Messi last week, and shifting Coutinho, who is thought to earn £200,000 a week, would considerably improve their bargaining power.
MLSSB Nation

2021/2022 Season Predictions: How do our writers think Aston Villa will fare in the Premier League?

Phil Vogel: The target has to be 60 points, a five point increase from last year to show signs of progress. In the previous four years, 60 points would have meant finishing 9th, 8th, 7th & 6th. That is the goal. Contrary to many, I expect a slow start because of an interrupted preseason, a need for the new players to settle in and the adjustments to playing without the former captain. I know that a slow start may frustrate some people because the fixtures are fairly kind the first opening weeks, but things may not click for a bit.
Premier LeagueBBC

Real Madrid deny reports club have looked into joining Premier League

Real Madrid say reports the club have looked into leaving La Liga for the Premier League are "completely false, absurd and impossible". On Saturday, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo said Real had been "studying for weeks" the possibility of leaving Spain's top flight. It added that club president Florentino Perez's favoured...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas frank over club’s Premier League ambitions

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has challenged his players to make sure their remarkable journey into the new world of the Premier League does not bring a campaign to forget.The Bees finished third in the Sky Bet Championship last season, going on to beat Swansea in the play-off final at Wembley to secure a return to the top flight for the first time since 1946-47.The west London club welcome Arsenal to the impressive Brentford Community Stadium on Friday night, which is set to be close to a capacity 17,250 crowd to mark the historic occasion.Brentford have come a long way...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Micah Richards' club by club guide to 2020-2021 the Premier League season

After an exciting summer of entertaining international football, a new Premier League season is already upon us. Manchester City are looking to retain their Premier League title with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all looking to chase them down. Meanwhile, new boys Brentford, Norwich and Watford will all be looking to avoid dropping straight back into the Championship.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League: will the three promoted clubs stay up?

With the new Premier League season looming, it’s prediction time. Many will expect the three clubs that came up to drop straight back down again given the gulf in quality between the Championship and the Premier League. That would be a familiar feeling for Norwich City. They were promoted as champions back in May 2019 only to foot the table come July 2020, picking up just 21 points from 38 games and ending their return to the top tier with a 10-game losing streak.
UEFAcodelist.biz

Dogecoin adorns the shirt of Premier League club Watford FC

British football club Watford FC have sewn the Dogecoin logo onto the left arm of their official jerseys. It is the first major football club in the world to promote the fun currency. Watford FC is a pioneer for cryptocurrencies in international football. The Bitcoin logo has already been emblazoned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy