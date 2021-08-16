Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jonson Clarke-Harris charged over historic social media posts

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJwK3_0bT2pmkv00
Jonson Clarke-Harris made the comments between 2012 and 2013 (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association regarding a number of historic posts on social media.

The 27-year-old was a teenager when he made the comments – at least one allegedly making reference to sexual orientation – between October 2012 and March 2013.

An FA statement read: “Peterborough United FC’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct for six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

“It is alleged that these posts were insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that these breaches of FA Rule E3.1 also constitute an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

“Jonson Clarke-Harris has until Wednesday 25 August 2021 to provide a response.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Football Association#Fa Rule E3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mount Juliet, TNwilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet Commissioners condemn social media posts from Jennifer Milele

Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice shook up the city’s commission meeting Monday when he introduced a drop-in resolution aimed at seemingly “racially-motivated and divisive” comments posted online by Commissioner Jennifer Milele. Justice introduced the resolution after the commissioners voted to suspend the rules for his comments. After a nearly...
Public SafetyBBC

Hillsborough: Minute's applause for 97th victim

A minute's applause has been held at Liverpool's first home game this season for a man who became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster. Andrew Devine died aged 55 in July - 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries in the 1989 stadium crush. A coroner recently ruled he was...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Covid drug given to Donald Trump approved for use in UK

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said approval of the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19 in the UK is “fantastic news” and he hopes it can be rolled out for patients on the NHS “as soon as possible”. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the clinical trial data...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man convicted of notorious murders dies in prison

A man convicted of murdering three generations of the same family more than 20 years ago has died in prison, it has been confirmed. David Morris 59, killed Mandy Power, 34, her bed-ridden mother Doris Dawson, 80, and her daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, eight, at their home in Clydach, near Swansea, in June 1999.
SocietySacramento Bee

Yorkshire cricket team sorry for behavior toward ex-player

English county cricket team Yorkshire apologized to one of its former players on Thursday after an independent investigation into his claims of institutional racism found he was a “victim of inappropriate behavior.”. Azeem Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain, said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Peterborough and Cardiff charged by FA for failure to control players

Peterborough and Cardiff have been charged with failing to control their players during Tuesday’s Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium. There was a heated moment involving players from both teams just prior to the break in the league fixture following a challenge by Cardiff’s Marlon Pack on Nathan Thompson.
Premier LeagueBBC

Peterborough United and Cardiff City charged by FA after melee

Peterborough United and Cardiff City have been charged by the Football Association for a melee during their 2-2 Championship draw on Tuesday. A foul by Cardiff's Marlon Pack in the 43rd minute sparked a shoving match, with Pack and Bluebirds team-mate Aden Flint being booked. The clubs allegedly failed to...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gillingham boss Steve Evans given one-match touchline ban

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has been given a one-match touchline ban for using abusive and insulting language towards a match official. Evans has also been fined £1,000 after admitting a charge of breaching FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty. The Gills boss was sent to the stands during...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Sam Nombe back for Exeter’s clash with Bristol Rovers

Exeter have Sam Nombe available for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bristol Rovers. The forward is back after a period of self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test. Archie Collins (knee) remains sidelined with fellow midfielder Josh Coley also absent. Defender Sam Stubbs could be back following his own...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Preston up and running as Patrick Bauer goal sees off Peterborough

Preston produced a timely response to their difficult start to the Championship season with a scrappy 1-0 win over Peterborough at Deepdale. The Lilywhites had lost their first three league games of the campaign heading into the weekend, but a battling performance from Frankie McAvoy’s side secured all three points in Lancashire.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Exeter thrash Bristol Rovers after flying start

Exeter hammered a dire Bristol Rovers 4-1 with a devastating first-half display in which they scored all of their goals. Exeter made a superb start and opened the scoring inside three minutes. Padraig Amond’s shot was saved by James Belshaw and Matt Jay finished the rebound from close range. It...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Liam Grimshaw the unlikely hero as Motherwell beat Livingston

Liam Grimshaw scored his first professional goal as Motherwell came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership. David Martindale’s side had moved in front through Alan Forrest before strikes from Tony Watt and Grimshaw turned the game on its head. It was Motherwell’s first league win of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy