Nutritionists Explain the Subtle Difference Between Macronutrients and Micronutrients

Aug. 19, 2021 | The question used to be, what came first, the chicken or the egg? Nowadays, the question is, can I eat eggs or not? Chicken eggs are an affordable source of protein and other nutrients. They’re also naturally high in cholesterol. But the cholesterol in eggs doesn’t seem to raise cholesterol levels the way other cholesterol-containing foods do, such as trans fats and saturated fats. Although some studies have found a link between eating eggs and heart disease, there may be other reasons for these findings. The foods people typically eat with eggs, such as bacon, sausage and ham, may do more to boost heart disease risk than eggs do. Plus, the way eggs and other foods are cooked, especially if fried in oil or butter, may play more of a role in the increased risk of heart disease than eggs themselves do. So, if you like eggs but don’t want the cholesterol, use only the egg whites. Egg whites contain no cholesterol but still contain plenty of protein.