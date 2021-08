The official voting has closed for the 2021 Top 25 Under 25, and as everyone who has had a go at the Community Vote knows, this year is a challenge at the bottom of the list. There’s always more and more guessing involved once you get away from the players with substantial records in pro hockey, but this year seems particularly difficult with a large number of players in consideration who would not have been close two or three years ago. The Maple Leafs prospect pool has changed, and the gap between NHLer of note, or a player who could become that, at the top and everyone else comes earlier this year.