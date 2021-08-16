2021 Marquette Women’s Soccer Season Preview: The Returning Players

As you read this opening paragraph on Monday, August 16th, we are just three days away from the start of the Marquette women’s soccer season. We’d better do a thing or three to preview this coming campaign, huh? We’ll start with taking a look at the returning players from MU’s 10 game spring season that doubled as the 2020 fall season in the eyes of the NCAA. Remember, this fall’s 18 game slate will be the first full season in charge for head coach Frank Pelaez. He was hired to replace the retiring Markus Roeders in December of 2019, but the pandemic tossed what would have been his first full year in charge in the fall into the shortened 10 game season in the spring.