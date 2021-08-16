Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Rangers at #11 on BA organizational rankings

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball America has their updated organizational rankings up, and the Texas Rangers have risen significantly in the rankings, and are now ranked #11 overall by BA. While the Rangers have seen Dane Dunning and Leody Taveras graduate from prospect status, and one of the big prizes from their trade deadline deals, Spencer Howard, is also not prospect eligible, the combination of the 2021 draft, the acquisition of talent over the past year, and progress from players already in the system has still led to a healthy jump.

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Justin Foscue
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Cole Winn
Person
Josh Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Ba#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Where's Adrian Beltre Really Rank Among Rangers Legends?

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End … 8.13.21 ... *Highest-paid players on Dallas-Fort Worth’s professional teams:. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks – $41 million per season. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – $40 million. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars...
MLBLone Star Ball

Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers fell to the Oakland A’s by a score of 8-3 last night. But the game wasn’t the story...the story was the induction of Adrian Beltre and Chuck Morgan into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. While Beltre spent a lot of time with the Seattle Mariners and...
MLBLone Star Ball

41-76 - Rangers honor Adrian Beltre, Chuck Morgan, play baseball game

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Oakland Athletics scored eight runs. The outcome of this baseball game doesn’t matter much to me. I won’t really remember the final score. I will remember Adrian Beltre giving a pitch perfect tight five minute speech from the heart where he thanked everyone by name, right down to the clubhouse attendants without a single note in hand.
MLBLone Star Ball

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry recaps the 7-4 win by the Texas Rangers over the Oakland A’s with DJ Peters having a breakout game in the victory. Joseph Hoyt notes that Peters has made adjustments at the plate and it paid off as the recent acquisition has hit three home runs in the last three games.
MLBYardbarker

Baseball America Midseason Rankings: Where Do Rangers Fall?

Baseball America recently announced their updated organizational rankings, and the Texas Rangers have risen just a bit from the previous list to No. 11 overall. The Rangers have seen Dane Dunning and Leody Tavaras move up from 'prospect status', and one former big prize from a trade deadline deal Spencer Howard is also not 'prospect eligible'. But a combination of the 2021 draft and the acquisition of talent over the past 12 months, combined with players already in the system, has led to a healthy jump in the rank for the Rangers.
MLBLone Star Ball

42-77 - Rangers can’t get much going, lose 3-1 to Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored a run but the Seattle Mariners scored three runs. Taylor Hearn has now started five big league baseball games and three of them have come against the Mariners. But the start tonight was arguably the best one that Hearn has put together in his career so far.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Seager's homer helps Mariners take down Rangers

Kyle Seager belted a two-run homer and Marco Gonzales tossed 5 1/3 solid innings to propel the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington. Seager also had a double to account for two of the five hits for the Mariners, who have...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Pipeline top 100 has five Rangers

The MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect list has been updated: https://www.mlb.com/prospects/top100/. And there are five — count ‘em, five — Texas Rangers prospects who make the list. Its been a while since we have that many guys on a top 100 list. Jack Leiter, of course, is the top Ranger...
MLBLone Star Ball

42-79 - Rangers rally to nearly shock Seattle, lose 9-8 in season series finale anyway

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Seattle Mariners scored nine after 11 innings. This game went from the usual depressing, with the Rangers trailing 7-2 in the ninth inning, to batshit weird, with Texas scoring five runs in the final regulation frame seemingly out of nowhere in to tie the game — topped off by a two-out, three-run, game-tying blast by Jason Martin — only to conclude just kind of like, why’d you waste another hour of my afternoon and make me erase a bunch of words several times?
MLBLone Star Ball

42-80 - Rangers have a bad time in Boston, lose opener 6-0

The Texas Rangers did not score a run while the Boston Red Sox did (six of them, in fact). Tonight’s baseball game did not go well. Dane Dunning wasn’t very good. The offense didn’t score and left seven on base. The team has lost four in a row. Player of...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
West Orange, TXOrange Leader

WO-S baseballer Dominguez signs with ETBU

West Orange-Stark baseball standout Jacob Dominguez signed with East Texas Baptist University. Dominguez will continue to propel forward in baseball. Coach Sergio Espinal states: “I am extremely proud of Dominguez. He has worked hard for the opportunity to play college baseball. With his dedication on and off the field, Dominguez will be a successful student and athlete.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: What to make of the Ryan Kreidler promotion

The Detroit Tigers are continuing to move through their rebuild. The latest move was to promote Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A to play with the Toledo Mud Hens. The Tigers also promoted Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A in the move as well. It’s been overshadowed by the other two...
MLBCBS Sports

Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Rejoins Rangers

Benjamin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. The left-hander has been in the minors since early July and will rejoin the big-league club ahead of Sunday's series finale in Oakland. Benjamin has an 8.10 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 12:12 K:BB over 13.1 MLB innings this season.
MLBMLB

Rutschman, Rodriguez top MLB rankings

ST. PETERSBURG -- After improving for years, the Orioles’ farm system has hit a new milestone: Per MLB Pipeline’s new midseason rankings, the game’s best position player and pitching prospect both belong to Baltimore. Adley Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez claim those spots in Pipeline’s updated rankings, released Wednesday, with...
MLBTri-County Times

Tigers’ bats get 2005 Tigers closer to .500 with win vs. Blue Jays

 Editor’s Note: Sports editor David Troppens collects historical radio and television broadcasts of Detroit Tigers games. He’ll be featuring games through his collection based on the date close to the actual date of our current publication. Aug. 21, 2005. Detroit 17, Toronto 6.  Network/Announcers: We have Dan Dickerson and Jim...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Yairo Muñoz Ties Red Sox Organizational Record For Longest Hitting Streak

Another game, another hit for Yairo Muñoz. The Boston Red Sox minor leaguer extended his hitting streak to 34 games Friday night during the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox versus Syracuse Mets matchup. Muñoz now is tied with Dom DiMaggio for the longest hitting streak in the history of the Red Sox organization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy