Rangers at #11 on BA organizational rankings

Baseball America has their updated organizational rankings up, and the Texas Rangers have risen significantly in the rankings, and are now ranked #11 overall by BA. While the Rangers have seen Dane Dunning and Leody Taveras graduate from prospect status, and one of the big prizes from their trade deadline deals, Spencer Howard, is also not prospect eligible, the combination of the 2021 draft, the acquisition of talent over the past year, and progress from players already in the system has still led to a healthy jump.