Buffalo Bills’ stadium renovation not a viable option, says Pegula executive

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills’ stadium is coming up on its fifty anniversary and the repair budget is piling up to the point where it’s not viable to continue patching problems, says an executive from the team. Pegula Sports & Entertainment took The Buffalo News on a tour of the stadium last week to show the crumbling structure and the major repairs that would have to be completed in order to simply maintain the building.

